‘Significant Changes’ - LPGA Tour Apologizes, Offers Free Tickets To Fans After Transport Issues At Solheim Cup

The LPGA Tour had to do major damage control after thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup due to transport issues

Fans cheer for Team United States on the 14th hole during the first round of the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on September 13, 2024 in Gainesville, Virginia.
The LPGA Tour says it has made “significant changes” to its transport system after thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup on Friday due to long delays to shuttle buses.

According to reports and social media posts, thousands of fans trying to make it to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia were stranded at the parking lot at the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater, with shuttle buses scheduled to take fans to the course five miles away experiencing long delays.

It left a muted atmosphere at the usually raucous first tee for the morning foursomes session, with Golf Digest reporting that only a third of the seats were filled due to the transport debacle.

Many fans took to social media to express their frustrations, with some saying they were waiting for hours.

Golfweek reports that a large number of fans waited for so long that they decided to leave, despite paying $30 for parking. Others who have purchased tickets for day two have said that they won’t come back, while some are demanding their money back.

“Somebody had one job and totally whiffed,” US assistant captain Brittany Lincicome told Golf Digest.

After acknowledging the delays and apologizing to fans earlier in the day, the LPGA Tour revealed its solution to the issue in a statement late on Friday.

“Beginning tomorrow, gates will open at 5.30am, with buses running from Jiffy Lube Live starting at 4.30am to better accommodate early arrivals,” the statement read.

“We have significantly increased the number of shuttle buses and have developed more efficient loading and unloading processes to expedite departures.

“In addition, volunteers will now park at a separate location, with their own dedicated shuttles, to ease congestion for spectators.

“We apologize again to any fans whose enjoyment of the event was impacted by the transportation delays, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans and look forward to a great weekend of spirited competition.”

In a letter from LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan sent to fans impacted by the delays, she added that, “to express our regrets”, fans would receive two complimentary any-day tickets to the Solheim Cup.

“We recognize the importance of efficient transportation to ensure that your day at the tournament is enjoyable from start to finish. We’ve made significant changes to our transportation system to mitigate these issues moving forward,” Marcoux Samaan wrote.

