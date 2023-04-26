LIV Golf's Richard Bland Deletes Twitter After Eddie Pepperell Spat
Bland doesn’t appear to be taking any chances after admitting being ‘under the influence’ when he criticised Pepperell on Twitter
After LIV Golf player Richard Bland was involved in a Twitter spat with DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell, the exchange ended amicably after the Cleeks GC player later admitted he had been “under the influence” when he made his remarks.
While that appeared to be the end of the issue, the 50-year-old doesn’t seem to be taking any chances on a repeat performance - he has now deleted his Twitter account.
The disagreement had begun when co-host of the Are You Not Entertained? Podcast, Roger Mitchell, retweeted a video of Chase Koepka's hole-in-one in the LIV Golf Adelaide event at its party hole. Mitchell mentioned Pepperell would appear on this podcast, and the two-time DP World Tour winner responded by questioning how LIV Golf is changing anything given the hole was influenced by a similar one at TPC Scottsdale in the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open.
That was enough to draw a comment from Bland, who wrote: “Ed.. tell me where on DP World there’s been a hole like this? Because in 22yrs of playing the tour I can’t think of any. But maybe your 15 minutes on tour you know different."
Pepperell didn’t let that comment go unanswered, and replied: "Where to start… Suppose it’s simple; in my 15 minutes I won more events than you did in 22 years. What the Tour has done (just to name a few); GolfSixes, Heineken hole at Himmerland, Beat the Pro in Holland, The Tour, which you spent 22 years on did ok for you mate."
Where to start… Suppose it’s simple; in my 15 minutes I won more events than you did in 22 years. What the Tour has done (just to name a few); GolfSixesHeineken hole at HimmerlandBeat the Pro in HollandThe Tour, which you spent 22 years on did ok for you mate.April 23, 2023
Eventually, Bland contacted Pepperell again, writing: “Unfortunately I did have too many last night Ed and I apologise for what I said. I should know better not to tweet under the influence.” Bland then wrote: "Lesson learned. All said & done.. I hope you’re well mate.”
Pepperell wrote back: “Hope you muted the conversation! (I learned how to do that during the pandemic while becoming a conspiracy theorist) Enjoy Singapore.”
Given Bland has now removed his account entirely, it appears he is taking the lesson seriously and has gone even further than Pepperell suggested. Perhaps that’s a wise move anyway, because there’s a quick turnaround for Bland after LIV’s debut in Australia. This week, his attention will be on LIV Golf Singapore, where he will be hoping to help his team move higher up the standings from 11th.
The exchange between Bland and Pepperell wasn’t the only disagreement involving a LIV Golf player and a DP World Tour pro in recent days. David Horsey drew a rebuke from Lee Westwood after he tweeted his opinion that some LIV Golf players disrespect other tours and “then think it’s fine to just come back and play when it suits.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
