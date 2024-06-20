LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed Set For DP World Tour Return

Patrick Reed will make his first DP World Tour appearance for 18 months when he tees it up at the BMW International Open in Munich - adding a Ryder Cup flavour by being confirmed along with Luke Donald.

Reed was last seen on the DP World Tour at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic when he had his infamous tee tangle with Rory McIlroy before losing the title to the Northern Irishman by a shot.

The LIV Golf star will now be back on the tour having been confirmed in the line-up for the BMW International Open in Munich from 4-7 July.

Fellow LIV Golf League stars Martin Kaymer, the only German to ever win this event back in 2008, and Thomas Pieters will also be taking part in Germany.

Kaymer's last DP World Tour appearance came in this event in June 2022, when he finished T36, while Pieters finished runner-up in this year's Soudal Open in Antwerp last month.

Reed, an honorary lifetime member of the DP World Tour, has always been keen to play in Europe and on the tour, but the 33-year-old will be making his BMW International Open debut in Munich.

“The anticipation for the BMW International Open and coming to Munich is great because I have already heard many good things about this tournament,” said Reed.

“The BMW Championship in the USA and the BMW PGA Championship are fantastic events; BMW just does it really well. I am sure it will be no different in Munich, and I look forward to the golf fans in Germany.”

Known as Captain America for his Ryder Cup exploits, Reed will line up alongside European captain Luke Donald - who will take charge of the team for the second event running in New York in 2025.

Donald masterminded an incredible European triumph in Rome, but it will be an even greater task trying to grab a rare away victory in the hotbed of New York at Bethpage Black next year.

Bernhard Langer will play his final DP World Tour event in Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the former World No.1 can still focus on his own golf though, he's keen to test himself among the DP World Tour's best in Munich next month.

“I am very much looking forward to teeing off at the 35th anniversary of the BMW International Open,” said Donald.

“It is an iconic tournament on the DP World Tour calendar, and like the BMW PGA Championship, it has a great atmosphere and represents everything BMW has contributed to the development of golf over the past decades.”

The 35th anniversary of the BMW International Open will also be significant as it will be German legend Bernhard Langer's DP World Tour farewell event.

The two-time Masters champion will play on the main DP World Tour for the final time in front of a home crowd in what is sure to be an emotional event.