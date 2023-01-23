LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Wears Old IJP Design Apparel In DP World Tour Return
The Ryder Cup legend wore clothing from his former company during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Ian Poulter had a blast from the past at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as he walked the fairways of Yas Links wearing clothing from his former apparel company.
Poulter wore some of his old IJP Design gear almost six years after the company closed, with the DP World Tour previously requesting players from LIV to not wear branding from the Saudi-backed series in its events.
He wore a Majesticks GC logo, his LIV Golf team, during the BMW PGA Championship but there were no signs of that logo in Abu Dhabi.
“This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there,” he said at Wentworth in September. “I have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks. I can’t possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week. I am here for three weeks. I’m travelling, so this was the set I brought.”
The Englishman formed the IJP Design brand in 2017, with it lasting 10 years before closing due to the "ever increasingly competitive landscape."
"We have been unable to justify its continuation after many years of investing in the business and a number of attempts to reshape it against an ever increasingly competitive landscape," Poulter said in 2017.
Following his T60 finish in Abu Dhabi, the 12-time European Tour winner wrote on Instagram that it was "so nice" to wear some of his old apparel.
The Ryder Cup legend signed a lucrative deal with LIV Golf last year and has since been playing on both the Saudi-backed start-up circuit and the DP World Tour, although this week's Dubai Desert Classic could potentially be his last ever start on the former European Tour.
The European-based tour is currently embroiled in a court case with LIV, with a decision set to come next month on whether LIV players can continue to play.
If they're not allowed, it would also mean that the likes of Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia would not be eligible for future Ryder Cups.
Poulter's next starts are set to come this week in Dubai, the week after in Saudi Arabia on the Asian Tour and then in Mexico towards the end of February in the LIV Golf League opener.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Rory McIlroy To Make First Start Of 2023 In Dubai Desert Classic
The Northern Irishman returns to the scene of two previous titles in his first appearance of the year
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Who Is Mito Pereira’s Coach?
We get to know the man who currently coaches the Chilean professional golfer.
By Sam Tremlett • Published