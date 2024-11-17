Two LIV Golfers Claim Victory In Worldwide Events As Five Claim Top 10s

Despite it being the 'off-season' in golf, there are still plenty of events going on and, in terms of results, it seems that LIV Golf has performed strongly once again.

Throughout the world, there was plenty to play for and, in two events, we saw winners from the PIF-backed circuit, as Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester secured victories in 2024.

Beginning with the New South Wales Open, it was Ripper GC's Herbert who won for the first time in 19 months, as he carded a final round 67 to finish three clear of Corey Lamb and Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith, who would rue a poor putting round at Murray River Resort Course.

It wasn't just Herbert who excelled, though, as Burmester cruised to a seven-shot victory on the Sunshine Tour, claiming his 13th win on the circuit and fourth victory in 2024.

The South African secured his first LIV Golf win at LIV Golf Miami in April, as well as back-to-back wins at the Joburg Open and Investec South African Open Championship on the DP World Tour. Now, in November at the Vodacom Origins of Golf, the 35-year-old adds another win to his CV, claiming a dominant 28-under-par performance thanks to rounds of 67, 64, 63 and 66.

As mentioned, it wasn't just Herbert and Burmester who performed excellently from LIV Golf, as Smith finished runner-up at the New South Wales Open and Branden Grace finished in a share of sixth at the Vodacom Origins of Golf.

Away from those tournaments, Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann finished inside the top 10 at the DP World Tour Championship, with both claiming a solo sixth and tie for seventh. Along with the Legion XIII GC and Torque GC players, Adrian Meronk secured a tie for 30th.

Rounding out the LIV Golf results, the Dunlop Phoenix event in Japan saw Scott Vincent finish in a tie for fifth, whilst Jinichiro Kozuma claimed a tie for 19th in his home country.