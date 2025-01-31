LIV Golf Stalwart Names One Change He'd Make To The League
Peter Uihlein tells Golf Monthly about the one big change he'd make to LIV Golf to place more importance on the team aspect of the competition
One of the founder members of the LIV Golf League, Peter Uihlein has played in every single tournament across three seasons and for three different teams - so not many know the organisation as well as him.
So who better for Golf Monthly to sit down with to get the situation report on the state of LIV Golf ahead of the fourth season of the team-based 54-hole competition.
The American was originally drafted onto Brooks Koepka's Smash GC side before moving to Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces for a season and playing last year as a one of Bubba Watson's RangeGoats.
The 35-year-old is generally delighted with the progress LIV has made, with the innovation shown at tournaments and the process of those in charge consulting with and listening to the players.
If there's one thing Uihlein would change though, it would be to move the point of emphasis more into the team aspect - even to the degree of tipping the balance of prize money more in the team direction.
"It’s changed a lot. It just keeps growing right, it keeps innovating, keeps doing things different," Uihlein told Golf Monthly.
"Feedback has been great from all the way up the execs, they seem to listen to what the players want and what the league as a whole wants to accomplish. It seems like everyone’s on the same page, which is nice.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Just kept getting better and better. I think the first year we played maybe two countries and then this year we’re gonna play a lot more and then it’s just going to keep going and we’re just going to keep kind of expanding and keep going all around the world.
"It’s been pretty incredible, and the deal with Fox, that’s obviously a big step in the right direction for the league for the market here in America."
More prize money for team finishes?
Along with the 54-hole format and shotgun start, LIV's big selling points were the huge prize pots, playing all around the world and the team format - but the latter hasn't quite been at the forefront as much as it could have in tournament play.
For all bar the final team event, the emphasis is still very much on the individuals at most of the LIV Golf tournaments - and that's something Uihlein would look to change even if it meant the teams getting the majority of the prize money.
"First thing I’d like the team stuff to be a bit more kind of at the forefront," UIhlein said. "Obviously, there’s things that the coverage and stuff that you could do to make more a point of emphasis with the teams.
"But I think the team stuff needs to be much more at the forefront, and much more focused and much more of a goal for you know, LIV, and then the teams just for the branding standpoint to be definitely more at the forefront."
Team wins are still handsomely rewarded each week, with the four players splitting $3m for winning just one event, but the majority of the prize purse still goes to the individual standings.
A post shared by RangeGoatsGC (@rangegoatsgc)
A photo posted by on
Uihlein wouldn't mind if those shares shifted more towards the team finishing positions rather than individuals in order to change LIV Golf's emphasis to more on that team aspect that was promised at the start.
"You obviously have an individual purse and you have a team purse, right? If you really want to make it team centric, you know, you start maybe the team plays for the bigger portion or whatever?
"So I think that all of a sudden puts much more emphasis on the team and then the players care more about how the team finishes and stuff like that, so I think that’d be one quick, easy way, but not entirely sure if that’s the way they’re going to go.
"But as of right now, I think we’re going forward with feels like kind of the same stuff as last year, maybe there might be a few tweaks here and there, but as of right now that’s what I’m aware of."
Louis Oosthuizen last year hinted that LIV may lean more into the team aspect of the league more in the future.
"I think going forward we all feel that the team side of it is going to take over and LIV Golf is probably going to be more team than anything," the Stinger GC captain said.
"It’s very exciting to travel all over the world again playing golf in different places."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
- Elliott HeathNews Editor
-
-
Shane Lowry Completes Iconic Hole-In-One Hat-Trick To Claim Surely The Best Set Of Aces Ever In Golf
Shane Lowry must have the most iconic hole-in-one resume in the game after adding an ace at the glorious seventh at Pebble Beach to his previous ones at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Golf Ball Switch Days Before Pebble Beach Ace
The Northern Irishman revealed he had stumbled across the change while practicing in the build-up to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
Greg Norman Reveals New Job After Being Replaced As LIV Golf CEO
Greg Norman may have left his job as LIV Golf CEO but he has landed a role helping shape the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tom McKibbin Foregoes Rory McIlroy Advice To Join LIV Golf
The Northern Irishman has joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team in the LIV Golf League despite Rory McIlroy advising against the move
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Pat Perez Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team After Being Dropped From League As Player
After being dropped from the 4Aces GC, it has been announced that Pat Perez will be taking up an on-course analyst role for the 2025 LIV Golf season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Majesticks GC Sign New Apparel Deal Ahead Of 2025 LIV Golf League
Majesticks GC are the newest LIV Golf side to announce a deal with an apparel brand, with the quartet set to wear Castore clothing in a 'multi-year partnership'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
YouTuber Rick Shiels Signs Up With LIV Golf
YouTube star Rick Shiels has signed a deal with LIV Golf to be a brand ambassador and golf content creator
By Paul Higham Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Qualified For The 2025 Masters?
We take a look at the LIV Golf stars who have qualified for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
Phil Mickelson Gives His Verdict On LIV Golf's TV Deal
Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf is the only global golf brand as he celebrated the big TV deal with FOX Sports he hopes will help the team golf tour really kick on
By Paul Higham Published