LIV Golf Mayakoba 2023 Live Stream

LIV Golf (opens in new tab) is back for a second season in 2023 with the Saudi-backed venture looking to gain momentum with its players. Speaking of which there are six new signings and one returning player for 2023.

Spaniard David Puig is back after it was announced that he had turned professional and fully signed up to LIV Golf last September. Meanwhile, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Dean Burmester, Brendan Steele, Danny Lee and Thomas Pieters have all recently signed with the tour.

The players to miss out are Wade Ormsby, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Hennie Du Plessis, Adrian Otaegui and Turk Pettit. Laurie Canter was also set to miss out but he is back for Cleeks GC after captain Martin Kaymer pulled out of the opener due to injury.

The first event takes place in Mexico, specifically on the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba. This course has been a staple on the PGA Tour since 2007, but the Greg Norman-designed layout will now be on the LIV Golf League schedule for the foreseeable future.

For those of you unaware, LIV Golf features 54-hole competitions, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts. So then, how do you watch it? The schedule and streaming details are below.

24-26 February: El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, Mexico

17-19 March: Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, United States

31 March - 2 April Orange County National, Orland, United States

21-23 April Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

28-30 April Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

12-14 May Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, United States

26-28 May Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, United States

30 June - 2 July Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Andalucia, Spain

7-9 July Centurion Club, St Albans, UK

4-6 August Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States

11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States

22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

How to watch LIV Golf

LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. The first round of action will be available on The CW App and you will need to subscribe to watch, and to download the app of course. The second and third rounds will be available on The CW, as well as the app.

The CW network is only available in the United States but to get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to watch, regardless of where you are in the world.

For viewers outside of the US, LIV can be streamed for free on the newly-launched LIV Golf Plus app and LIVGolfPlus.com website.

LIV Golf Mayakoba 2023 Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, the CW Network will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.