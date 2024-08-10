LIV Golf Leaderboard At Asian Tour's International Series England Event

The International Series England event features a number of LIV players and, at the halfway stage, it's RangeGoats GC's Peter Uihlein who leads by one stroke

Peter Uihlein hits a bunker shot, whilst Richard Bland hits from the fairway
Matt Cradock
The International Series England event at Foxhills is the fourth International Series tournament of 2024, with a number of big names teeing it up in Surrey.

In total, 12 LIV Golf players are present and, after two rounds, it's RangeGoats GC's Peter Uihlein who leads following a course record 61 on Friday. Making an eagle, nine birdies and one bogey, the American is one shot clear of Robert Dinwiddie and fellow RangeGoats GC player, Thomas Pieters.

As mentioned, a number of LIV players are featuring this week and, along with Uihlein and Pieters, Legion XIII's Caleb Surratt is eight-under-par as he searches for a first professional win, whilst home hero, Richard Bland, is one back of the American at seven-under-par.

Bland is currently enjoying some of the best golf of his life in 2024, with the Englishman claiming both the Senior PGA Championship and Senior US Open in just two senior Major starts. If he were to win at Foxhills, it would be the Englishman's third professional win in just three months.

The top 10 of the International Series England event is littered with LIV players and, in a share of seventh spot at six-under, is Stinger GC's Branden Grace, who is one of the players at risk of losing his card from the LIV circuit. The South African is 53rd in the standings and, with those outside the top 48 putting themselves in the 'drop zone', a good week for Grace here might give him some confidence going forward into the remainder of the LIV Golf season.

Peter Uihlein adjusts his collar before teeing off

Uihlein's last professional victory came at the 2021 MGM Resorts Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour

Rounding out the top 10 is Scott Vincent and Harold Varner III, who are players that are also in danger of the 'drop zone' of the LIV Golf League. The duo sit five-under and five back of Uihlein, with both men looking for strong results as they hit the tail-end of the season.

One particular player to keep an eye on is John Catlin, who has featured in some LIV events in 2024. The American leads both the Asian Tour's Order Of Merit and the International Series Rankings. If he were to come out on top, he would secure a spot in the LIV Golf League for 2025 and, after two rounds, he sits in a tie for 31st at two-under-par.

Below, we have taken a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard after round 2:

  • 1st: -10 Peter Uihlein
  • T2nd: -9 Thomas Pieters
  • 4th: -8 Caleb Surratt
  • T5th: -7 Richard Bland
  • T7th: -6 Branden Grace
  • T9th: -5 Scott Vincent, Harold Varner III
  • T31st: -2 John Catlin
  • T62nd: E Lahiri
  • M/C: +3 Jason Kokrak, +5 Kalle Samooja, +6 Kieran Vincent
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

