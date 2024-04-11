Report: Greg Norman Spotted Watching Rory McIlroy's Masters Group At Augusta National

The LIV Golf CEO was reportedly spotted in the gallery watching the group of McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy strikes a putt whilst Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler look on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

In a tweet by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, it is reported that LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, was spotted on a second consecutive day at Augusta National, with the two-time Major winner allegedly watching Rory McIlroy's group on Thursday.

See more

As mentioned, Norman was on-site at Augusta National on Wednesday, as the 69-year-old was pictured speaking to Min Woo Lee. Following the sighting, the Australian stated in an interview: "Walking around here today, there’s not one person who said to me, 'Why did you do LIV?'"

According to Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr, his father was forced to buy a second-hand Masters ticket after he was denied an invite and wasn't able to buy a ticket himself via the ballot.

Taking to social media, Norman Jr wrote: "My dad paid for a ticket on the secondary market to attend the Masters as a patron. He was denied one directly after going through the proper professional channels. He had to be there anyway to support the LIV players."

Earlier in the week, it was reported by The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, that LIV officials have been invited to attend The Masters, although it was unclear as to which representatives were present at Augusta National as it seems the relationship between the club and the LIV Golf circuit is improving.

Speaking on Wednesday, Norman stated: "There’s been hundreds of people, even security guys, stopping me, saying, 'Hey, what you’re doing is fantastic.' To me, that tells you that what we have and the platform fits within the ecosystem, and it’s good for the game of golf."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

