Listen To The Official Anthem Of The AIG Women’s Open

The R&A has today announced the new official anthem for the AIG Women’s Open called ‘Rising Up’ by singer-songwriter Hayley May.

The final women’s Major of the year takes place from 21-25 August at the iconic Old Course, St Andrews, and May, known for her exceptional vocals on tracks with DJ Joel Corry, as well as collaborations with Gorgon City and TCTS, will perform the track and a full set on the Sessions stage on Thursday 22 August in the Festival Village.

As music and sport become increasingly interlinked, the anthem is a key part of the R&A's objective to use the AIG Women’s Open to inspire younger generations to embrace the sport and its talented athletes. Building on the success of Ellie Goulding’s live performance at last year’s championship at Walton Heath, Tom Grennan will be the headline act at St Andrews.

Produced by May and music strategy company WAVZE, ‘Rising Up’ is an uplifting dance anthem and was crafted to give the AIG Women’s Open a distinctive and memorable sound for years to come.

The aim of the anthem is to connect with Gen Z golf fans and inspire young people to engage with the sport. It captures the journey of top professional golfers striving to achieve their goals, highlighted by the recurring lyric, "No one can break me when I'm rising up."

May said: “I’m so excited to be part of this track for the AIG Women’s Open. Creating 'Rising Up' was such an inspiring process. Women's sport is on the rise and we wanted to capture that energy. I can't wait to hear everyone singing and dancing to it this summer.”

Tickets to the AIG Women’s Open are now on sale via aigwomensopen.com. Adult tickets are available from £20, with Saturday tickets including a full day of golf action and entry to the evening headline concert priced at £55.