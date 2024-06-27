'Let's Have A Week' - Beer-Drinking Nick Bienz Lands Key Sponsor Before Making PGA Tour Bow
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz's whirlwind week continues to get better after landing a sponsorship with the company he works for ahead of his PGA Tour debut
Nick Bienz has added another chapter to his golfing fairy tale as he competes in his first PGA Tour event this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Bienz, the beer-drinking Golf Galaxy employee who earned a spot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a marathon playoff in a Monday qualifier, has officially landed a sponsorship with the company he works for.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Golf Galaxy – a golf retailer in the United States – announced that Bienz was the company’s “newest sponsored athlete”.
In the light-hearted social media post, Bienz said in a statement: “Let’s have a week.” And what a week it’s been for the 27-year-old.
Bienz made headlines this week when he secured a spot in his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event via an eight-hole playoff in a qualifying event in Michigan after sinking three beers.
He was in the clubhouse tied for the lead at The Orchards Golf Club after shooting a seven-under 65, when he decided to down a beer to calm the nerves. He followed it up with two more.
Speaking to Monday Q Info's Ryan French in the clubhouse, Bienz said: “I need every ounce of alcohol to calm the nervous system and not vomit all over myself. That’s where we’re at right now.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A slightly tipsy Bienz was then required to play in a five-man playoff to battle for the four qualifying spots on offer, leading to an eight-hole marathon before he eventually confirmed his spot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
You asked, we delivered. Welcome our newest sponsor, @nick_bienz1. pic.twitter.com/7UvobK5wxwJune 27, 2024
The Hoagland, Indiana native played collegiate golf at Indiana University-Indianapolis (formerly IUPUI) in 2019 and won the 2023 Indiana Open.
He has been working part-time at Golf Galaxy to help fund his career after turning pro, and will now compete against some of the best golfers in the world for a purse of $9.2 million.
Bienz didn't even have time to let his boss at Golf Galaxy know that he wouldn't be making his morning shift on Thursday.
“I still haven’t made that call,” Bienz told Golfweek on Wednesday. “I think he knows already. The store’s group chat has been blowing up. They’ve been very supportive but I never technically made that call.”
“Fortunately for me this week has thrown a massive wrench and I really have no idea what’s going to happen from here,” he added.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
The ‘Postage Stamp’: A Closer Look At The Infamous Eighth Hole At Royal Troon
The eighth hole at Royal Troon, known as the 'Postage Stamp' for its extremely narrow green, is one of the most revered holes in golf
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Much Does It Cost To Play Royal Troon?
The famous Scottish golf club is hosting the 2024 Open Championship on its Old Course, but how much does it cost to play there?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Defending champion Rickie Fowler is in a group with Will Zalatoris and Cam Davis in the first two rounds at Detroit Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Rickie Fowler defends his title as competitors play for an increased purse at Detroit Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Golf Galaxy Employee Sinks Three Beers And Then Qualifies For First Ever PGA Tour Event Via Marathon Playoff
Nick Bienz will play the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week - his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event - after a memorable day at The Orchards Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
LIV Golf consistently offers the biggest prize money in golf, but it's PGA Tour stars who dominate the top of the combined money list so far this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler: Protest Interruption At Travelers Championship Was 'Definitely A Bit Weird' And 'A Stressful Situation'
The closing stages of the 2024 Travelers Championship were interrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists who threw red and white powder all over the 18th green at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'I Was Scared For My Life' - Akshay Bhatia Shares First-Person Account Of Moment Protestors Ran Onto The 18th Green At The Travelers Championship
Members of protest group Extinction Rebellion entered the course and threw chalk over the putting surface as the final three players approached
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Wins Travelers Championship After Defeating Tom Kim In Playoff
Scheffler and Kim both finished at 22-under-par at TPC River Highlands, before Scheffler's par at the first playoff hole gave him yet another victory in 2024
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Travelers Championship Round Four Tee Times
Tom Kim is searching for his fourth PGA Tour victory with Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia one stroke behind heading into the final day at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Published