'Let's Have A Week' - Beer-Drinking Nick Bienz Lands Key Sponsor Before Making PGA Tour Bow

Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz's whirlwind week continues to get better after landing a sponsorship with the company he works for ahead of his PGA Tour debut

A general view of the 18th hole at Detroit Golf Club - home of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

Nick Bienz has added another chapter to his golfing fairy tale as he competes in his first PGA Tour event this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Bienz, the beer-drinking Golf Galaxy employee who earned a spot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a marathon playoff in a Monday qualifier, has officially landed a sponsorship with the company he works for.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Golf Galaxy – a golf retailer in the United States – announced that Bienz was the company’s “newest sponsored athlete”.

In the light-hearted social media post, Bienz said in a statement: “Let’s have a week.” And what a week it’s been for the 27-year-old.

Bienz made headlines this week when he secured a spot in his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event via an eight-hole playoff in a qualifying event in Michigan after sinking three beers.

He was in the clubhouse tied for the lead at The Orchards Golf Club after shooting a seven-under 65, when he decided to down a beer to calm the nerves. He followed it up with two more.

Speaking to Monday Q Info's Ryan French in the clubhouse, Bienz said: “I need every ounce of alcohol to calm the nervous system and not vomit all over myself. That’s where we’re at right now.”

A slightly tipsy Bienz was then required to play in a five-man playoff to battle for the four qualifying spots on offer, leading to an eight-hole marathon before he eventually confirmed his spot at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Hoagland, Indiana native played collegiate golf at Indiana University-Indianapolis (formerly IUPUI) in 2019 and won the 2023 Indiana Open.

He has been working part-time at Golf Galaxy to help fund his career after turning pro, and will now compete against some of the best golfers in the world for a purse of $9.2 million.

Bienz didn't even have time to let his boss at Golf Galaxy know that he wouldn't be making his morning shift on Thursday.

“I still haven’t made that call,” Bienz told Golfweek on Wednesday. “I think he knows already. The store’s group chat has been blowing up. They’ve been very supportive but I never technically made that call.”

“Fortunately for me this week has thrown a massive wrench and I really have no idea what’s going to happen from here,” he added.

News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

