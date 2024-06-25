Golf Galaxy Employee Sinks Three Beers And Then Qualifies For First Ever PGA Tour Event Via Marathon Playoff

"That's the guy who downed three beers before qualifying for this" is the kind of sentence that Nick Bienz might well hear a few times as he makes his way around Detroit Golf Club at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. The story behind how he arrived there is fantastic.

After playing college golf and graduating from Indiana University-Indianapolis (formerly IUPUI) in 2019, the 2023 Indiana Open champion set about trying to forge a path to the paid ranks. Bienz opted to turn pro and began working part-time at Golf Galaxy to help fund his career while practicing hard when off the clock.

The 27-year-old had never reached the main draw of a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in several years of trying, teeing it up in pre-qualifiers and Monday qualifying on numerous occasions. But he always had a good feeling about The Orchards Golf Club in Michigan and had gone close to making it through before, only to ultimately fall just short.

Lessons learned, he rocked up in 2024 feeling good about his game and hopeful of a successful week. One bogey-free round of 65 later - which featured a tap-in eagle on 15 and a closing birdie from 12 feet - and it was looking extremely promising that he would nab one of the four Monday Qualifier spots.

The man from Hoagland, Indiana was in the clubhouse tied for the lead on seven-under (65) along with two other players, but with a handful of groups yet to finish. Understandably nervous about this potentially life-changing moment, Bienz ordered a beer to calm his nerves. And then another one. And then another one.

If this four minutes doesn’t make you love Mondays I can’t help you. Nick Bienz works at Golf Galaxy, has never played any pga tour sanctioned event, he is so nervous he’s pounding beers. Just shot 65. Please take the time to watch this. pic.twitter.com/BeXgsjiWFvJune 24, 2024

Speaking to Monday Q Info's Ryan French in the clubhouse, Bienz said: “I need every ounce of alcohol to calm the nervous system and not vomit all over myself. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Two more players carded 65s, and Bienz was required to play in a five-for-four playoff alongside Beau Breault, Danny Guise, Brandon Berry and Angelo Giantsopolous to decide which unfortunate golfer missed out.

Chatting to French as they walked to the first tee again, Bienz reportedly said to him: “Remember how I said three beers would be a perfect amount? Well, I’m perfect.”

By the time all was said and done, though, there was every chance that Bienz had sobered up somewhat. After Berry locked up his spot via a birdie at the first, the four remaining players continued their stalemate until the sixth extra hole, when Giantsopolous drained a superb 40 footer.

All would be decided at the eighth playoff hole, with Bienz first to card a birdie from four feet and Guise eventually following him in.

This is by far the craziest day of my life. Thank you so much to everyone. Let’s have a freaking week! 😎 https://t.co/Pwc2RuHmmRJune 24, 2024

“I have to call my boss and call out of work tomorrow,” Bienz said. “I’m supposed to be there at 7:30 in the morning, and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The Indiana University-Indianapolis graduate is now exempt from all pre-qualifiers for the rest of the season and will make his way over to Detroit ahead of Thursday's opening tee shot alongside the likes of defending champion Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, and Will Zalatoris.

“I didn’t even pack clothes for this week,” Bienz said. “Every time I’d go to a Monday for a Korn Ferry Event, I used to pack like eight days’ worth of clothes; never made it through, so now I’ve gone to the strategy of pack just enough for the Monday and we’ll figure it out if we need to."

Since Monday Q Info's report emerged, people have been donating to Bienz's Venmo account to help him cover the expenses racked up during a week on tour. Veteran Tour pro Kevin Kisner - considered by many to be one of the friendliest pros out there - also published a post on social media asking to be paired with Bienz during the first two rounds.