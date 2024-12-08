Legendary Sports Commentator Puts In $50,000 Bid For Scottie Scheffler's First Car
The World No.1's car is being auctioned, and CBC Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz has made the opening bid
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has put his car up for auction - and legendary sports commentator Jim Nantz has made the opening bid.
The money raised by the auction will go to charity Triumph Over Kid Cancer, and Nantz has put in an offer of $50,000 for the vehicle.
As first reported by Golfweek's Adam Schupak, Nantz made the offer at a gala for the charity in November in Houston. There, he made his bid and commented: “I’ll be more than happy to store Scottie’s car in my garage.”
While that was an impressive figure, there is still plenty of time for new offers to come in, with Heritage Auctionsconducting the sale. The auction began on 6 December and runs until 28 December.
So, what will the eventual winner get for their money? Well, despite his enormous success, Scheffler is well known to golf fans for his down-to-earth, humble attitude towards the game and life in general, so it’s no surprise that the vehicle, which was initially bought by his father in 2012 before it was handed down to him after he graduated, is not particularly flashy either.
For a start, by 2022 it had a sizeable 190,000 miles on the clock, in part thanks to Scheffler using it to transport him to junior events and Monday qualifiers in the early days of his ownership. Even more notably, he drove it to that year's Masters at Augusta National, where he claimed the Green Jacket for the first time.
Even though that was Scheffler’s fourth win of 2022, his career has taken an even more spectacular trajectory since, with nine more PGA Tour victories, seven of which came earlier this year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Scheffler now stands third on the all-time PGA Tour career money list with earnings of over $71m, but even that vast wealth wasn’t enough to persuade him to trade the vehicle in, and he continued driving it until his son Bennett was born in May, when he took delivery of a new sponsor vehicle.
The vehicle also bears two of Scheffler’s signatures - one on the right side of the dashboard with a "First Owned Vehicle" inscription and the other on the right visor.
The charity that will benefit from the sale is one close to Scheffler’s heart, as it was founded by a childhood friend who battled osteosarcoma. Scheffler has also supported the charity in other ways, including organizing the James A. Ragan Triumph Scramble, while his "Scottie's Heroes" initiative provides golf clubs to young cancer patients. Heritage Auctions is donating its commission to the charity, too.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Hero World Challenge Leaderboard And Final Round Live Updates - Scottie Scheffler Leads Justin Thomas By One After Hot Start
Justin Thomas is searching for a first title since his 2022 PGA Championship success, but has the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim chasing him down
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Watch As Mac Boucher Pulls Off Insane Backwards Moon-Ball Wedge Shot From Bunker's Edge
The golf influencer pulled off an incredible trick shot at Australia's Kingston Heath Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published