Kyle Berkshire Sets New Record For Longest Drive Of All Time
Berkshire registered a colossal tee shot of 579-yards at Rochelle Ranch in Wyoming!
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to the world of hitting a golf ball as hard as humanly possible, there aren't many better than Kyle Berkshire, with the American a two-time World Long Drive champion.
He holds a number of records, one of which came just a fortnight ago, when he bettered his own ball speed record, registering an outrageous 241.6mph! Now, at Rochelle Ranch, Berkshire has produced a mind-boggling tee shot of 579-yards. Yes, you read that correctly!
A post shared by Kyle Berkshire (@kyleberkshire)
A photo posted by on
Taking to Instagram, the American wrote: "NEW WORLD RECORD DRIVE!! (579.63 yds) Had a ton of fun pushing the limits at Rochelle Ranch Golf Club and hitting the longest recorded drive in golf history! It was a battle, with Mother Nature giving us some issues in the form of rain and cold weather (55-57 degrees) but with a 17-22 mph tailwind off the right and 6700 feet of elevation, I was able to hit a perfectly optimized 233 mph rocket that carried 512 yards and ran out to nearly 580 yards.
"I want to thank the countless staff, volunteers, fans and city officials from the town of Rawlins and the state of Wyoming for coming together to help make this happen, as well as the videography & production crew from @thebombersclub for capturing the moment. This is truly one of the biggest achievements of my career. However, I think I’ll have to come back in the spring when it’s warmer to chase 600.
"I would also like to give a shout-out to @cobragolf for making me incredible driver heads that can withstand 158+ mph swings in 55 degree weather and send a golf ball nearly 600 yards, as well as @theneturn for providing me with a net that I could trust and get loose with before I made my record attempt. All in all it was an awesome experience attempting something like this and I’m looking forward to doing more stuff like this in the future! LFG."
A post shared by Kyle Berkshire (@kyleberkshire)
A photo posted by on
As of writing, the official world record for the longest drive recorded is held by Mike Austin who, at the 1974 US National Seniors Open Championship in Las Vegas, posted a 515-yard tee shot with a persimmon driver, balata ball and a near 30-mph wind behind him.
In Berkshire's case, he was targeting two specific drives to beat. These were Scott Smith's drive, which was a 539-yard bomb in 2005 at a Long Drive event and Mike Dobbin's in 2007, which registered 551 yards!
In the video, which was posted to Berkshire's YouTube channel, 'The Bombers Club', the 26-year-old took around 20 balls to break the record. Not done there though, Berkshire is now aiming for 600-yards or, to put it simply, around 5.5 football pitches!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Lexi Thompson Narrowly Misses PGA Tour Cut After Courageous Effort
The American carded a two-under second round, but missed the cut by three strokes at the Shriners Children's Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Master The Matt Fitzpatrick Drill To Improve Your Chipping
In this video, PGA pro Dan Grieve explains how this cross-handed drill can improve your chipping
By Dan Grieve Published