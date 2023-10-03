New World Ball Speed Record Set By Former Professional Long-Drive Champion

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kyle Berkshire has a string of speed and distance-related records to his name, and he has just added a new one, beating his own TrackMan world ball speed record that he set less than a year ago.

Last December, the American delivered an incredible ball speed of 236.2mph (which beat his other previous record of 233.4mph). Clearly not one to rest on his laurels, though, the 26-year-old has now added over 5mph more to that, with an outrageous 241.6mph!

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Berkshire is shown lining up his shot before his ferocious swing does the rest, to cheering from the ecstatic onlookers, no doubt aware they’d just witnessed a first.

For context, the average ball speed on the PGA Tour this season stands at 172.95mph, with Cameron Champ currently out in front, averaging a relatively paltry 190.74 mph.

Incredibly, Berkshire’s achievement was even more impressive than it looks on the video, because, as he explained in an accompanying message, it was the first time in months he’d attempted a serious speed session and he got over the magic 240mph four times!

He wrote: “Man it feels AWESOME to finally join the 240 mph club! This was my first serious speed session in a couple months so I was super pumped to crack 240 mph 4 times during the session, topping out at 241.6 mph”

So, what now for Berkshire? A chance to step back and reflect on a record that is unlikely to be threatened by anyone anytime soon? Not a bit of it. He continued: “Happy to hit this number but I definitely want to push things higher for worlds! Excited to see how much further I can ramp things up before we head out to Atlanta.”

That’s the World Long Drive Championship, taking place between 18 and 22 October in the Georgia capital, where Berkshire – who is no stranger to a 400mph+ drive – will be hoping to add to the three titles he picked up between 2019 and 2021.

Considering the frightening ball speed he's just managed, it would be hard to bet against him achieving it.