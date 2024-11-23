Korn Ferry Tour Player Gives Emotional Interview After Q-School Victory
Marcelo Rozo, who was once beaten in a playoff by Scottie Scheffler, gave an emotional interview after he claimed a Second Stage victory by three shots
It’s an emotional time of the year within golf, when birdies and bogeys tend to carry more significance and a made putt here, or missed one there, can make a world of difference.
Just ask Marcelo Rozo, who finished 128th on the 2024 Korn Ferry Points list to lose his status just a few months ago...
Yesterday, however, the 35-year-old won his Second Stage site by three shots at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School to earn his status back and, in his interview afterwards, it was all too much.
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
“My wife is my rock. She is the rock of my house … my kid, I do it for them,” Rozo just about managed to say on Friday.
He continued: “I’m very lucky to have them in my life… her family, my family, good friends … there are a couple people that I have to thank because they helped me pay for Q-School.
“I couldn’t afford it. I had to go work between First Stage and Second Stage. My retired caddie came. He’s one of my best friends. Stefano. And I’m very happy. There’s just tears of joy.”
In the tournament, Rozo, who has made 124 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a runner-up at the 2019 NV5 Invitational where he was edged out by Scottie Scheffler in a playoff, fired a 23-under tournament score to beat Zack Fischer by three.
Recently earning his real estate license as an avenue for supplemental income, Rozo has now secured eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025. However, there is an even bigger prize on offer should he continue his fine form into the Final Stage, with five PGA Tour cards – and ties – up for grabs.
“It means the world that I have a place to go next year,” he added. “But it also helps me getting a lot of confidence for Final Stage.”
The Final Stage is played in mid-December, which will hopefully give Rozo enough time to compose himself and have a crack at getting one of those coveted spots.
