Korn Ferry Tour Releases 2025 Schedule - Starting With Six-Week Stretch Outside US

The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour will include visits to the Bahamas and South America before heading to the US, with the action beginning in January

The Korn Ferry Tour flag
The Korn Ferry Tour schedule for 2025 has been confirmed
Mike Hall
It's just three weeks since the season-closing Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with 30 players confirming a PGA Tour card, and now details have been released on the 2025 schedule.

There will be 26 tournaments next season, with the majority to be held across 17 US states. However, that is just one of seven countries hosting at least one Korn Ferry Tour event, and the season begins with a six-week stint to in other regions.

The season begins in the Bahamas on 12 January with the Bahamas Golf Classic, the first of two on the islands, before heading to Central America for the Panama Championship and then on to South America, first to Colombia for the Astara Golf Championship and then Argentina for the 118th Visa Argentina Open. The final South American stop takes place in early March with the Astara Chile Classic.

After that, the first US event is the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia, with a visit to Mexico for the PGA Riviera Maya Championship coming at the start of May.

The Tour then returns to the US for the last 16 events of the season with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals beginning with the Simmons Bank Open on 11 September.

For the concluding four events, eligibility is determined by the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points list - topped this year by Matt McCarty - with the field reducing in size for each. That stage also determines PGA Tour cards, full and conditional Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season, and concludes with the all-important Korn Ferry Tour Championship on 9 October at the venue for the 2024 event, the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Golf Resort in Indiana.

Matt McCarty takes a shot at the Simmons Bank Open

Matt McCarty finished top of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list

A total of 10 events will be televised by the Golf Channel in 2025, including the opening two tournaments in the Bahamas and the four that conclude the season.

Below is the full schedule for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour.

DatesTournamentVenue
January 12-15The Bahamas Golf ClassicOcean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island
January 19-22The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
January 30-February 2The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama
February 6-9Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota
February 27-March 2118th Visa Argentina Open Jockey Club
March 6-9 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club
April 3-6Club Car Championship The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 
April 16-19LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club
April 24-27Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club
May 1-4PGA Riviera Maya Championship PGA Riviera Maya
May 15-18AdventHealth ChampionshipBlue Hills Country Club
May 22-25Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club
May 29-June 1UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club
June 5-8BMW Charity Pro-Am Thornblade Club & The Carolina Country Club
June 19-22Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Crestview Country Club
June 26-29Memorial Health Championship Panther Creek Country Club
July 10-13The Ascendant TPC Colorado
July 17-20Price Cutter Charity Championship Highland Springs Country Club
July 24-27NV5 Invitational The Glen Club
July 31-August 3Utah Championship Ogden Golf & Country Club
August 7-10Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek
August 14-17Albertsons Boise Open Hillcrest Country Club
September 11-14Simmons Bank Open Vanderbilt Legends Club
September 18-21Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club
October 2-5Compliance Solutions Championship The Patriot Golf Club
October 9-12Korn Ferry Tour Championship French Lick Golf Resort
