Korn Ferry Tour Releases 2025 Schedule - Starting With Six-Week Stretch Outside US
The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour will include visits to the Bahamas and South America before heading to the US, with the action beginning in January
It's just three weeks since the season-closing Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with 30 players confirming a PGA Tour card, and now details have been released on the 2025 schedule.
There will be 26 tournaments next season, with the majority to be held across 17 US states. However, that is just one of seven countries hosting at least one Korn Ferry Tour event, and the season begins with a six-week stint to in other regions.
The season begins in the Bahamas on 12 January with the Bahamas Golf Classic, the first of two on the islands, before heading to Central America for the Panama Championship and then on to South America, first to Colombia for the Astara Golf Championship and then Argentina for the 118th Visa Argentina Open. The final South American stop takes place in early March with the Astara Chile Classic.
After that, the first US event is the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia, with a visit to Mexico for the PGA Riviera Maya Championship coming at the start of May.
The Tour then returns to the US for the last 16 events of the season with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals beginning with the Simmons Bank Open on 11 September.
For the concluding four events, eligibility is determined by the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points list - topped this year by Matt McCarty - with the field reducing in size for each. That stage also determines PGA Tour cards, full and conditional Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season, and concludes with the all-important Korn Ferry Tour Championship on 9 October at the venue for the 2024 event, the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Golf Resort in Indiana.
A total of 10 events will be televised by the Golf Channel in 2025, including the opening two tournaments in the Bahamas and the four that conclude the season.
Below is the full schedule for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour.
|Dates
|Tournament
|Venue
|January 12-15
|The Bahamas Golf Classic
|Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island
|January 19-22
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
|January 30-February 2
|The Panama Championship
|Club de Golf de Panama
|February 6-9
|Astara Golf Championship
|Country Club de Bogota
|February 27-March 2
|118th Visa Argentina Open
|Jockey Club
|March 6-9
|Astara Chile Classic
|Prince of Wales Country Club
|April 3-6
|Club Car Championship
|The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|April 16-19
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|Lakewood National Golf Club
|April 24-27
|Veritex Bank Championship
|Texas Rangers Golf Club
|May 1-4
|PGA Riviera Maya Championship
|PGA Riviera Maya
|May 15-18
|AdventHealth Championship
|Blue Hills Country Club
|May 22-25
|Visit Knoxville Open
|Holston Hills Country Club
|May 29-June 1
|UNC Health Championship
|Raleigh Country Club
|June 5-8
|BMW Charity Pro-Am
|Thornblade Club & The Carolina Country Club
|June 19-22
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|Crestview Country Club
|June 26-29
|Memorial Health Championship
|Panther Creek Country Club
|July 10-13
|The Ascendant
|TPC Colorado
|July 17-20
|Price Cutter Charity Championship
|Highland Springs Country Club
|July 24-27
|NV5 Invitational
|The Glen Club
|July 31-August 3
|Utah Championship
|Ogden Golf & Country Club
|August 7-10
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|The Club at Indian Creek
|August 14-17
|Albertsons Boise Open
|Hillcrest Country Club
|September 11-14
|Simmons Bank Open
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|September 18-21
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|Ohio State University Golf Club
|October 2-5
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|The Patriot Golf Club
|October 9-12
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship
|French Lick Golf Resort
