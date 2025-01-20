Justin Thomas Surpasses PGA Tour Milestone

Following on from his solo second finish at The American Express, Thomas becomes the 13th player in PGA Tour history to earn more than $60 million in career earnings

Although Justin Thomas came up short in his bid for a first PGA Tour title since the 2022 PGA Championship, the American did pass a significant milestone in California.

Firing rounds of 67, 64, 68 and 66 at The American Express, Thomas finished two shots shy of winner, Sepp Straka, but Thomas' $918,000 payday meant that he became just the 13th player to ever surpass $60 million in PGA Tour career earnings.

Now sitting 12th in the all-time standings on the PGA Tour's career earnings list, the 31-year-old's current career earnings are $60,827,898 over 242 PGA Tour starts, with Thomas making 197 cuts in that time.

To date, his most successful year came in 2017, where he picked up five PGA Tour titles, including his first Major at the PGA Championship. That year, Thomas finished as the World No.1 and also as the FedEx Cup champion, pocketing a $10 million payday in the process.

Certainly, after a poor season by his standards in 2023, finishing outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career, Thomas has re-found his form, as he claimed six top 10s and $5.2 million in prize money in 2024. What's more, thanks to a strong start to 2025, he has already amassed $1.1 million in two tournaments.

Being a Ryder Cup year, Thomas hopes that his good form in 2025 will continue, with the two-time Major winner stating: "Just keep doing what I'm doing, I don't need to change or do anything different, just keep building, keep working, tighten some things up.

"I feel like my wedge game has not been anything close to my level of what I like it being. So, yeah, just kind of keep honing in on that, and work -- because we got a big stretch here coming up that I'm excited for."

Thomas will next tee it up in the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of the year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the American hoping to make the most of the $20 million event, which gets underway on the 30th January.

PGA Tour Career Earnings List

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPlayerMoney
1stTiger Woods$120,999,166
2ndPhil Mickelson$96,685,635
3rdRory McIlroy$90,989,348
4thDustin Johnson$75,557,026
5thScottie Scheffler$71,793,586
6thJim Furyk$71,507,269
7thVijay Singh$71,281,216
8thAdam Scott$68,248,165
9thJustin Rose$64, 878,042
10thJordan Spieth $62,741,970
11thJason Day$61,731,563
12thJustin Thomas$60,827,898
13thMatt Kuchar$60,335,682

*Correct as of 20th January 2025

