Justin Thomas Set For Huge Week To Save Season And Ryder Cup Hopes

Justin Thomas has been wrestling with his game after missing five cuts in his last seven outings ahead of the season's finale

Justin Thomas of the United States walks the 12th hole during the second round of the 3M Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

Justin Thomas faces a huge week in a last-gasp bid to turn around his dramatic slump and boost his fading FedEx and Ryder Cup hopes. 

The two-time Major champion missed his fifth cut in his last seven tournaments at the 3M Open, where he was a late entry. His odds of making either the FedEx Cup Playoffs or the Ryder Cup are hanging in the balance. He is currently 79th in the FedEx standings with the top 70 qualifying for the FedEx St Jude Championship and he looks set to need a captain’s pick to play in Rome.

But Thomas has one final chance this week at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina to make the PGA Tour’s Playoffs with USA captain Zach Johnson also considering his options for September 29 - October 1 at the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Previously Thomas has been a key member of Team USA who embraces the pressure, engages the crowd and has represented the team well in the last two Ryder Cups with 6.5 points from 9 matches for a 72% win rate.

But he now realistically needs a win or runner-up finish at the Wyndham to earn at least two more weeks of an audition in the Playoffs as his season, and his chances to play in Rome, are essentially down to two rounds.

It has been an extraordinary decline for Thomas, who shot an 11-over 82 in the first round at Hoylake. which included a nine at the 18th.

He then carded an opening-round 69 and a 71 at the 3M Open to shoot two-under over the first 36 holes and miss the weekend by two strokes. 

Justin Thomas holds his hand up to his ear at the 2021 Ryder Cup

Thomas will need a strong week to keep his Ryder Cup hopes alive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas made two double bogeys that ruined his hopes of playing at the weekend as compatriot Lee Hodges triumphed instead. 

Now his run of playing in the Tour Championship seven years in a row is in serious doubt after an uncharacteristic run of form since March. 

In 11 starts since the Valspar Championship, Thomas has one top 10, two top 20s and six missed cuts as he faces his worst FedEx Cup finish since joining the PGA Tour where he has banked $53,968,304 in prize money.

Even a switch to a new counterbalanced putter failed to change his fortunes at the 3M Open. He'll be hoping things change this week.

