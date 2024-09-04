Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission

Justin Thomas was a surprise omission from Jim Furyk's Presidents Cup captain's picks, and the two-time Major winner took to social media to respectfully react to not getting a pick while also announcing that he is to become a father for the first time this winter.

Thomas, who is still without a victory since the PGA Championship in May 2022, admitted he was "bummed" to miss out on his first Team USA in eight years. He has played in every Ryder Cup since 2018 and had featured on the Presidents Cup side in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

"I’m obviously very bummed to not be joining the boys in Canada for @presidentscup, but completely understanding," Thomas wrote.

"Jim has put together a great team. I will be the first one pulling for them and watching, while using it as motivation to not miss a team event again as they are some of my favorite weeks I’ve had."

The 31-year-old then announced that he and wife Jillian Wisniewski are expecting their first child in November.

"It will be nice to have some time to work on things, foundation event, some R&R, and even become a dad at the end of November! While I’m excited for the “off season”, I’m already looking forward to practicing and getting ready for Maui," he said.

"Thanks to everybody for countless support and kind words as I always appreciate it. That’s enough of me getting in my feels for today."

In his lengthy post, Thomas also said he was happy about seeing some signs of improvement this year, where he made it to the Tour Championship after missing the Playoffs last year, while also saying he was "far from satisfied."

