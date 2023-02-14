Justin Rose And Xander Schauffele Join Woods And McIlroy’s Golf League

Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele are the latest high-profile PGA Tour players to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-focused TGL, which will take place in a two-hour prime-time TV slot on Monday nights starting in January 2024.

That brings the total to 11 for the competition, which will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players in head-to-head 18-hole match play tournaments on a virtual course at a custom-built arena in Palm Beach.

Rose is competing in this week’s Genesis invitational at Riviera Country Club. Speaking to the media in the build-up to the tournament, he joked of his involvement: “Obviously for a guy who's been on tour for a long time like myself, I'm just trying to be cool in my household with a teenage son and obviously trying to sort of stay relevant with the young folk."

Rose then explained that the format attracted him to the proposition. He said: "I think it's just a new exciting format, an exciting way to see guys compete together in maybe an informal environment but where there's the opportunity to have a little bit of banter and obviously some team spirit and camaraderie. To do it in a way that doesn't detract from, I think, championship golf. I think it's just a beautiful blend and something I'm really excited to be a part of.”

As well as winning an Olympic gold medal in 2016, Rose is a former World No.1 and was also the US Open champion in 2013, so he will be in good company alongside four-time Major winner McIlroy, 15-time Major winner Woods, 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm, two-time Major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and current US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Like two other players confirmed for the competition, Max Homa and Billy Horschel, Schauffele has yet to win a Major, but he still has an outstanding PGA Tour pedigree, with seven wins. Like Rose, he is also an Olympic gold medal winner, which he claimed in the Tokyo Games, which were held in 2021. That means he adds further quality to a line-up that grows more impressive all the time. With just seven more places up for grabs, the anticipation for the its debut is only likely to grow from here.