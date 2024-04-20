RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Three
The top nine at the RBC Heritage are separated by just two shots as the action heats up on the weekend at Harbour Town
The RBC Heritage is finely poised at the halfway stage with five players sharing a tie for the lead after Friday's second round.
Fresh off his impressive display at the Masters, Collin Morikawa is back in contention after a second-round 66 at Harbour Town. The two-time Major champion sits at -11 alongside Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and JT Poston.
Ludvig Aberg, another contender at Augusta National last week sits just one shot further back on -10. The Swede made four birdies in his final six holes to shoot a bogey-free 66 as he looks for his second win on the PGA Tour.
Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, has shown no signs of a Masters hangover after his victory last week and sits just three back of the lead on -8, while World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is one further back on -7.
As one of the Tour's five Signature Events without a cut, all 69 players remain in the field heading into the weekend. Here are the tee times for the third round at the RBC Heritage.
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Three
ET (BST)
- 8.05am (1.05pm): Nick Dunlap
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Jake Knapp, Cam Davis
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk
- 9am (2pm): Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Peter Malnati, Corey Conners
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark
- 11am (4pm): Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- 11.55am (4:55pm): Jason Day, Si Woo Kim
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Chris Kirk, Russell Henley
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Tom Kim, Seamus Power
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Sahith Theegala, Byeong-hun An
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Collin Morikawa, JT Poston
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The US
All times ET
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Saturday 20 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 21 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The UK
All times BST
Saturday 20 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 21 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
15 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Chevron Championship
A number of big names missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, as a stacked leaderboard has set up a thrilling weekend in Texas
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I'm Speechless' - 15-Year-Old Miles Russell Becomes Youngest To Make Cut in Korn Ferry Tour History
The teenage amateur shot a second-round 66 to make the weekend in his debut appearance in a Tour-sanctioned event
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Does The RBC Heritage Have A Cut?
This week's RBC Heritage is one of five Signature Events on the PGA Tour that does not feature a 36-hole cut
By Ben Fleming Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Gordon Sargent Defers PGA Tour Card To See Out College Career
Gordon Sargent secured his PGA Tour card back in October last year thanks to his remarkable success at Vanderbilt
By Ben Fleming Published
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Some of the world's best players are competing at Harbour Town, with Rory McIlroy paired with Ludvig Aberg
By Mike Hall Published
-
RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2024
Hot on the heels of The Masters comes the latest signature event on the PGA Tour, this time from Harbour Town in South Carolina
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Player Director Receives Third Sponsor's Invite Into A $20M Signature Event
PGA Tour member Dylan Wu previously said "it doesn't seem fair" that Player Directors like Adam Scott and Webb Simpson have received invites to Signature Events
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy’s Manager Responds To $850m LIV Golf Report
Sean O'Flaherty has described a report linking his client with a big-money move to LIV Golf as "fake news"
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scheffler’s $20,000 Rolex And The $2.5m Watch Bubba Watson Wore At The Masters
A number of players were seen wearing designer watches during the week of the Masters, including winner, Scottie Scheffler
By Matt Cradock Published