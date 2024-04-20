The RBC Heritage is finely poised at the halfway stage with five players sharing a tie for the lead after Friday's second round.

Fresh off his impressive display at the Masters, Collin Morikawa is back in contention after a second-round 66 at Harbour Town. The two-time Major champion sits at -11 alongside Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and JT Poston.

Ludvig Aberg, another contender at Augusta National last week sits just one shot further back on -10. The Swede made four birdies in his final six holes to shoot a bogey-free 66 as he looks for his second win on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, has shown no signs of a Masters hangover after his victory last week and sits just three back of the lead on -8, while World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is one further back on -7.

As one of the Tour's five Signature Events without a cut, all 69 players remain in the field heading into the weekend. Here are the tee times for the third round at the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Three

ET (BST)

8.05am (1.05pm): Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap 8.10am (1.10pm): Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland 8.20am (1.20pm): Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges

Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges 8.30am (1.30pm): Jake Knapp, Cam Davis

Jake Knapp, Cam Davis 8.40am (1.40pm): Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood 8.50am (1.50pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk 9am (2pm): Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry

Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry 9.10am (2.10pm): Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa 9.25am (2.25pm): Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo

Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo 9.35am (2.35pm): Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson

Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson 9.45am (2.45pm): Harris English, Rickie Fowler

Harris English, Rickie Fowler 9.55am (2.55pm): Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

Peter Malnati, Corey Conners 10.05am (3.05pm): Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam

Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam 10.15am (3.15pm): Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau

Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau 10.25am (3.25pm): Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman

Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman 10.40am (3.40pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd 10.50am (3.50pm): Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark 11am (4pm): Cameron Young, Eric Cole

Cameron Young, Eric Cole 11.10am (4.10pm): Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson 11.20am (4.20pm): Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore

Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore 11.30am (4.30pm): Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia

Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia 11.40am (4.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas 11.55am (4:55pm): Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

Jason Day, Si Woo Kim 12.05pm (5.05pm): Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett

Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett 12.15pm (5.15pm): Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

Chris Kirk, Russell Henley 12.25pm (5.25pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele 12.35pm (5.35pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry 12.45pm (5.45pm): Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy 12.55pm (5.55pm): Tom Kim, Seamus Power

Tom Kim, Seamus Power 1.10pm (6.10pm): Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger

Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger 1.20pm (6.20pm): Sahith Theegala, Byeong-hun An

Sahith Theegala, Byeong-hun An 1.30pm (6.30pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay 1.40pm (6.40pm): Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg

Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg 1.50pm (6.50pm): Collin Morikawa, JT Poston

Collin Morikawa, JT Poston 2.00pm (7.00pm): Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The US

All times ET

Saturday 20 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 21 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 20 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 21 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)