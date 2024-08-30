'Zero Truth' - Jon Rahm Claps Back At 'Deep Regret' LIV Comments

Jon Rahm says there is "zero truth" to a claim that he holds "deep regret" over his move to the LIV Golf League in December 2023.

A recent report from Golf Digest journalist, Jaime Diaz included quotes from a veteran PGA Tour insider who stated that the Spaniard's move to the PIF-backed league was ill-advised and Rahm would wish to return to the PGA Tour if he could.

The quoted player said: "I am 100 percent positive that if Jon could give the money back to the Saudis and come back to the tour, he couldn’t write the check fast enough.

“Now there are only four times a year when he’s playing that anybody is remotely interested. He thought his stature in the game was secure no matter where he was playing, and it was a bad miscalculation.”

However, during an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the two-time Major champion vehemently refuted those claims.

Jon Rahm takes a tee shot at LIV Golf UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “There’s zero validity to what any of that said. I don’t know where it came from. I don’t know why they feel the need to say that some of us are unhappy when we’re not.

"It’s one of the things that frustrates me a little bit, the fact that they can claim that there’s a source and there’s zero truth to it.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rahm reportedly earned around $550 million as a signing-on fee after leaving the PGA Tour, going on to lead the Legion XIII team in the PIF-funded league.

While the 29-year-old began his LIV career with top-10 after top-10, his form in the first two Majors was poor. Rahm was T45th at The Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

He then was forced to withdraw from the US Open before teeing off due to a foot injury, but rounded off his Major season on a positive note via a T7th result at the Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Rahm has maintained his record of ending in the top-10 at every LIV event he has finished - he withdrew from LIV Golf Houston - and won LIV Golf UK for his first success on the 54-hole circuit.

Jon Rahm with the LIV Golf United Kingdom trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Rahm leads the LIV Golf individual standings while his Legion XIII squad is second in the team competition.

He continued: “I’m very comfortable with my decision, very happy with my decision, very, very eager for the future of my team and the league. I get to be a part of something very different to what we had in the past.

"I always enjoyed being part of a team and to be in charge of one now is something incredible.”

Rahm will now turn his attention to LIV Golf Chicago where the individual championship will be decided. He faces stiff competition from Joaquin Niemann - who has led for the majority of the season - for the $18 million first prize.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

After that, the former World No.1 will tee it up at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas before likely competing at the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour.

Rahm's Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton featured at the DP World Tour's British Masters this week as Ryder Cup qualification ahead of the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black.

Both Rahm and Hatton are aiming to be a part of Team Europe once again, with Rahm reiterating his view. He said: “It’s something so special [the Ryder Cup]. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be absolutely incredible. And hopefully, I can be a part of the team.”