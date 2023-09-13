Jon Rahm ‘Would Like To See’ Future Ryder Cup Roles For European LIV Golfers

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm has admitted he'd like European LIV Golf players to have the chance of future roles in the Ryder Cup.

The European set-up for the forthcoming match at Marco Simone doesn't have any involvement from LIV Golf players, but that's something Rahm hopes will change down the line.

Rahm is preparing to play in this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as preparations for the 2023 Ryder Cup continue, but before that, he was asked about his thoughts on the future of European LIV Golf players in the match, and in particular a possible vice captain role for compatriot Sergio Garcia

He replied: "I think it would be really stupid of anybody not to lean on Sergio García's experience in The Ryder Cup. I mean, he is the best player Europe has ever had, won the most points and has shown it time and time again. If he were able to be a vice captain, I absolutely would lean on him. Same as we are going to lean on Ollie this coming Ryder Cup, right."

It’s far from the first time Rahm has spoken in favour of Garcia, and in May declared it was sad “politics have gotten in the way” of the Ryder Cup, as it became apparent Garcia would not be in the 2023 match.

However, Rahm acknowledged that the changes coming at the top of the game could influence events in the future. He continued: “When it comes to the game and all those players being able to be back, it's been a difficult time. Obviously things have changed a little bit. I wouldn't know how to answer because we are going to have to see if it's possible or not, right.”

Along with Garcia, fellow LIV Golf players Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter appeared to end their Ryder Cup careers after resigning from the DP World Tour in May, and Rahm admitted that could still be a potential sticking point in the future.

He said: “I would like to see it but unfortunately we've seen some of those players give up their European Tour status where that's no longer a possibility. So I would like to see it but we don't know what the future holds, right. I think with this agreement or this possible union between the PGA Tour, DP World and PIF might change things a little bit. So until then, it's hard to really give you an answer.”

While the potential future involvement of LIV Golf players is unclear, Rahm is convinced the current Team Europe set-up has the togetherness to deliver victory in Italy.

He explained: “You have players that have more experience, but there's no exactly, there's no hierarchy. On that team, we're all the same. It's all for one and one for all. That's kind of how it is. We are all there to accomplish the same goal. We are all part of the same team, and yeah, there's no - what you've done before and what you might do after that week, doesn't matter at all.”