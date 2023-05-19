'Great Hole PGA, Great F****** Hole' Jon Rahm Rages At 245 Yard Par 3

The PGA Championship setup at Oak Hill is brutally difficult this week, and Jon Rahm couldn't hide his frustration after just missing the green on the treacherous 245 yard par 3 11th hole.

The World No.1 struck a pure fairway wood into the heart of the putting surface but it just rolled through the green into the thick rough beyond. He clearly wasn't happy.

"Great hole, PGA," he was heard saying on the broadcast, "great f****** hole."

John Rahm: Great hole PGA. Great F'ing hole…

The Spaniard opened up the tournament with a six-over-par 76 and he was one-under for the day and fighting around the cutline at the point of reaching the 11th. He duly got it up-and-down to save his par, recording his 10th par of the day to go along with his birdie on the 2nd.

Rahm then dropped a shot at the 12th to fall back to six-over for the tournament, with the cut mark at five-over-par at the time.

That bogey brought out some more frustration...

Rahm rage!!!

While he was battling on Friday, he said earlier in the week that he found Oak Hill to be fun but difficult.

"I would say whoever did the redo has done a good job," he said ahead of the tournament.

"It's challenging, but it's one of those where if you hit the shots you're supposed to hit, put it in the fairway, go to the center of the green, nothing crazy should be happening. But it's still challenging. I like it. Fun golf course. Difficult but fun."

Rahm's fellow 2021 Ryder Cupper Tyrrell Hatton also wasn't very complimentary of the course on Friday. The Englishman reportedly called Oak Hill a "f****** s***h***" after going long on the par 3 3rd.

The difficult test of the 2023 PGA Championship venue is clearly getting to players, with just nine players under par at the time of writing and over 30 players double digits over par.