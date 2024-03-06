Jon Rahm Calls On Majors To Consider Invite For 'Left Out' LIV Player
The current Masters champion suggested there was one player in the LIV Golf League that has been "a little bit left out" despite being "fantastic" in 2023
Current Masters champion Jon Rahm has suggested that 2023 LIV Golf Individual victor Talor Gooch should at least be "under consideration" for special invites to the Majors this season.
The Spaniard - who has no such concerns over his Major participation, at least for a few years yet - was discussing a variety of topics at the pre-LIV Golf Hong Kong press conference alongside Bryson DeChambeau when attention turned to the subject of the world rankings.
After reiterating his view that the OWGR is "not a good system" in the wake of LIV abandoning its attempts to secure ranking points for its players, Rahm referenced Joaquin Niemann receiving a couple of invitations to the Majors based on his excellent play so far in 2024 on top of his willingness to qualify outright for the Open Championship.
After a question was posed to the 29-year-old about the make-up of the Majors featuring all of the best golfers, politics aside, Rahm pointed out that there was arguably one player missing - based on form alone.
Rahm said: "I mean, isn't that what we all want to see? Yeah, it's very encouraging. I'm very happy to see Joaco get invites. To be fair, he's shown the interest of wanting to qualify many different ways and has played the way you're supposed to play, so I think it's only right that he gets invites.
"But if that's the way you're going to go, I think there's one player that played fantastic all last season that's been a little bit left out, and not saying that they all have to, but I think Talor Gooch should be under consideration to possibly get an invite into those majors, as well.
"He was the best player out here last year, and if that doesn't show good golf and being worthy of being in majors, I don't know what does. While we don't have a clear path to majors through LIV yet, I think they should be taking everybody under consideration."
Gooch came under fire from the golfing public recently when arguing that any win at the four men's Majors this season could have an asterisk attached due to failing to include all of the world's most in-form players.
The American, who pegged it up in three of the four biggest events last season and achieved a highest finish of T34, picked out Rory McIlroy's potential career grand slam as an example of an achievement that would - in his opinion - forever be clouded.
He explained. “If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk. It’s just the reality.”
Speaking to Australian Golf Digest about the fact he had not been asked into The Masters, specifically, Gooch said: “It’s not surprising. I think the Majors have kind of shown that they’re not getting on board with LIV.
"Joaco went outside of LIV and played some great golf and they rewarded him for that. So hopefully the day will turn when the Majors decide to start rewarding good play on LIV. Hopefully that’ll be sooner than later.”
As it stands, Gooch will not compete in any of the 2024 men's Major championships, although he can qualify for the Open and US Open through regional events in the build-up - plus, he could still receive an invite to the PGA Championship in May.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
