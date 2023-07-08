Jin Young Ko Amongst Big Names To Miss US Women's Open Cut

The US Women’s Open, held this year at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time, has seen tough scoring conditions over the opening two rounds.

Just six players are under par heading into the weekend with Baily Tardey leading by two shots at -7 after an impressive four-under-par second round by the American.

A number of high-profile players such as two-time Major champion, Minjee Lee, and pre-tournament favourite, Rose Zhang, sit just outside the top ten at +1, but the tournament will be without several notable names on the weekend after they failed to make the cut on Friday.

Jin Young Ko (+7)

The World No. 1 had never finished outside the top 20 at the US Women’s Open prior to this tournament and had finished inside the top ten in the last three editions.

However, despite an even-par second round, the two-time Major champion missed the cut by one shot after a disastrous first-round 79 which featured four bogeys and one double bogey on the back nine.

Anna Nordqvist (+7)

Nordqvist finished in a tie for third at last month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship but the three-time Major champion was unable to carry that form into this week at Pebble Beach.

An unfortunate bogey on her last hole in the second round meant the 36-year-old Swede also missed the cut by just one shot after a disappointing opening-round of 78.

Danielle Kang (+7)

The 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner last finished inside the top ten at a Major in 2021 and that streak will continue for the World No. 21 after a second round of 78 meant the American also missed out by one shot at Pebble Beach.

Atthaya Thitikul (+8)

The 20-year-old had a breakthrough season in her first year on the LPGA Tour in 2022, winning the Rookie of the Year award and reaching World No. 1. Thitikul finished inside the top ten in three of the five Majors last year and started promisingly this year with a T4 finish at the Chevron Championship.

However, two consecutive rounds of 76 at Pebble Beach meant the Thai golfer missed her second-consecutive cut at a Major championship, having failed to make the weekend at last month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Georgia Hall (+9)

The English No. 1 enjoyed a fast start to the LPGA season, recording four top-ten finishes in her first five starts. However, after a T12 finish at the Chevron Championship, Hall has missed back-to-back cuts at Major championships, with rounds of 77 and 76 leaving her three over the cut line this week.

Jennifer Kupcho (+9)

The American won three times on the LPGA Tour in 2022 and nearly notched up her first of 2023 when she lost to Rose Zhang in a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open.

The World No. 22 has not been able to carry that form from last month into the two most recent Majors, and a five-over-par round of 77 on Friday means that the 26-year-old has now missed the cut at all three Majors so far this year.

Lexi Thompson (+9)

Thompson made her debut in the US Women’s Open when she was just 12 years old, with the 28-year-old teeing it up for her 17th straight edition at the US Women's open this week.

However, the experienced American, who won her only Major title back in 2014, will not be around for the weekend after two double bogeys and three bogeys in her second round meant she missed the cut by three strokes.

Ariya Jutanugarn (+10)

The former World No. 1 won the US Women’s Open in 2018 at Shoal Creek but the 27-year-old golfer does not have great recent form at the tournament.

Despite a second-place finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic and a T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month, the Thai golfer missed her second successive cut at the US Women’s Open after rounds of 76 and 78 on Thursday and Friday.

Lilia Vu (+17)

The 25-year-old American captured her first Major title at the Chevron Championship in April earlier this year but, after that, the World No. 4 endured a barren spell, missing the cut in her next three stroke play events.

That bad form continued this week at Pebble Beach as Vu shot rounds of 79 and 82 to finish on 17 over par with only seven players recording a worse score over the first two days.

