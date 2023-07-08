Jin Young Ko Amongst Big Names To Miss US Women's Open Cut
Typically tough US Open conditions at Pebble Beach meant several big names won't be around for the weekend
The US Women’s Open, held this year at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time, has seen tough scoring conditions over the opening two rounds.
Just six players are under par heading into the weekend with Baily Tardey leading by two shots at -7 after an impressive four-under-par second round by the American.
A number of high-profile players such as two-time Major champion, Minjee Lee, and pre-tournament favourite, Rose Zhang, sit just outside the top ten at +1, but the tournament will be without several notable names on the weekend after they failed to make the cut on Friday.
Jin Young Ko (+7)
The World No. 1 had never finished outside the top 20 at the US Women’s Open prior to this tournament and had finished inside the top ten in the last three editions.
However, despite an even-par second round, the two-time Major champion missed the cut by one shot after a disastrous first-round 79 which featured four bogeys and one double bogey on the back nine.
Anna Nordqvist (+7)
Nordqvist finished in a tie for third at last month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship but the three-time Major champion was unable to carry that form into this week at Pebble Beach.
An unfortunate bogey on her last hole in the second round meant the 36-year-old Swede also missed the cut by just one shot after a disappointing opening-round of 78.
Danielle Kang (+7)
The 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner last finished inside the top ten at a Major in 2021 and that streak will continue for the World No. 21 after a second round of 78 meant the American also missed out by one shot at Pebble Beach.
Atthaya Thitikul (+8)
The 20-year-old had a breakthrough season in her first year on the LPGA Tour in 2022, winning the Rookie of the Year award and reaching World No. 1. Thitikul finished inside the top ten in three of the five Majors last year and started promisingly this year with a T4 finish at the Chevron Championship.
However, two consecutive rounds of 76 at Pebble Beach meant the Thai golfer missed her second-consecutive cut at a Major championship, having failed to make the weekend at last month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Georgia Hall (+9)
The English No. 1 enjoyed a fast start to the LPGA season, recording four top-ten finishes in her first five starts. However, after a T12 finish at the Chevron Championship, Hall has missed back-to-back cuts at Major championships, with rounds of 77 and 76 leaving her three over the cut line this week.
Jennifer Kupcho (+9)
The American won three times on the LPGA Tour in 2022 and nearly notched up her first of 2023 when she lost to Rose Zhang in a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open.
The World No. 22 has not been able to carry that form from last month into the two most recent Majors, and a five-over-par round of 77 on Friday means that the 26-year-old has now missed the cut at all three Majors so far this year.
Lexi Thompson (+9)
Thompson made her debut in the US Women’s Open when she was just 12 years old, with the 28-year-old teeing it up for her 17th straight edition at the US Women's open this week.
However, the experienced American, who won her only Major title back in 2014, will not be around for the weekend after two double bogeys and three bogeys in her second round meant she missed the cut by three strokes.
Ariya Jutanugarn (+10)
The former World No. 1 won the US Women’s Open in 2018 at Shoal Creek but the 27-year-old golfer does not have great recent form at the tournament.
Despite a second-place finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic and a T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month, the Thai golfer missed her second successive cut at the US Women’s Open after rounds of 76 and 78 on Thursday and Friday.
Lilia Vu (+17)
The 25-year-old American captured her first Major title at the Chevron Championship in April earlier this year but, after that, the World No. 4 endured a barren spell, missing the cut in her next three stroke play events.
That bad form continued this week at Pebble Beach as Vu shot rounds of 79 and 82 to finish on 17 over par with only seven players recording a worse score over the first two days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Amazon Prime Day is next week, and we at Golf Monthly have been searching through all the early offers to find the best ones for you, to check them out go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals post.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
'This Is A Dream' - Bailey Tardy Leads US Women's Open By Two Going Into The Weekend
The American carded rounds of 69 and 68 to lead by two from Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim at the halfway stage
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Announces Return Date After 'Medical Situation'
Monahan wrote that his "health has improved dramatically" after stepping back on June 14th
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'This Is A Dream' - Bailey Tardy Leads US Women's Open By Two Going Into The Weekend
The American carded rounds of 69 and 68 to lead by two from Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim at the halfway stage
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Announces Return Date After 'Medical Situation'
Monahan wrote that his "health has improved dramatically" after stepping back on June 14th
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Irish Amateur In Second At 'Surreal' US Women's Open Despite A Broken Driver
Irish amateur Aine Donegan had her driver broken on the way to Pebble Beach but still managed to get into second after the opening round
By Paul Higham • Published
-
WATCH: Flashmob Breaks Out On 1st Tee At LIV Golf London
The dancers performed a routine on the first tee ahead of the start of LIV's tournament at the Centurion Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nominations Open For 2023 Women In Golf Awards
This year's awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday 8th August at Walton Heath Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Lexi Thompson Plays In Her 17th Straight US Open Despite Only Being 28
American Lexi Thompson has a long streak of consecutive US Women's Open appearances after first playing aged just 12
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Lin And Kim Share US Women's Open Lead As Big Names Struggle
Xiyu Lin and Hyo Joo Kim share the lead after the first round of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Where Is The 2024 US Women's Open?
The 2024 tournament moves back to a course which first hosted the event in 2015
By Ben Fleming • Published