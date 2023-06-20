Jin Young Ko Ties Record For Most Weeks As World No.1

The South Korean star has tied Lorena Ochoa's record of weeks atop the Rolex Rankings

Jin Young Ko
Ed Carruthers
By Ed Carruthers
published

Two-time Major champion Jin Young Ko has tied the record for the most amount of weeks spent at the top of the Rolex Rankings. 

It means the 27-year-old has now spent 158 weeks as World No 1, tying the record set by Lorena Ochoa who achieved the feat in between 2007 and 2010. 

After ceding her position as World No 1 at the end of last October, the South Korean golfer, who has been in impressive form this season, re-claimed her spot at the top of the rankings in May, following a win at the Cognizant Founders Cup. 

Jin Young Ko

Ko had notably held the top spot for a whopping 100 weeks between July 2019 and June 2021. 

Since then she has had to battle against Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul to retain her status at the top of the rankings. 

After suffering a wrist injury last season she struggled to maintain her good form, dropping to fifth in the rankings before ending a year-long wait for a trophy in March, where she claimed the HSBC Women's World Championship. 

Jin Young Ko

She has now won 15 times on the LPGA Tour and should she stay at the top of the leaderboard after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this weekend, she will set a new record for having spent the most amount of weeks at the top of the Rolex Rankings.

Ko stands a good chance of winning too and is one of the favorites coming into the event, which is being played at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey. 

Having previously won both the Chevron Championship and the Evian Championship in 2019, a win on Sunday could see her clinch her first Women's PGA Championship title and her third Major.

Her highest finish at the tournament came in 2018 where she placed T11, but will be up against some tough competition, with both Korda and Thitikul set to tee it up at the event in hopes of winning more Rolex Ranking points.

Most Weeks Spent As World No 1 

  • Jin Young Ko -158 weeks
  • Lorena Ochoa - 158 weeks
  • Lydia Ko - 125 weeks
  • Yani Tseng - 109 weeks
  • Inbee Park - 106 weeks
  • Annika Sorenstam - 61 weeks
  • Nelly Korda - 35 weeks
  • Stacy Lewis - 25 weeks
  • Jiyai Shin - 25 weeks
  • Shanshan Feng - 23 weeks
  • Ariya Jutanugarn - 23 weeks
  • Sung Hyun Park - 20 weeks
  • So Yeon Ryu - 19 weeks
  • Ai Miyazato - 11 weeks
  • Cristie Kerr - 5 weeks
  • Atthaya Thitikul - 2 weeks
