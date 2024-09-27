'I'm Sure My Guys Are A Little P****d Off Right Now' - Captain Furyk Reacts After Day 2 Clean Sweep At Presidents Cup

After a 5-0 victory in the four-balls on Thursday, you may have been forgiven for thinking that the Presidents Cup might be over, with the US side seemingly cruising to a 10th straight title in the tournament.

However, Mike Weir's International side came out firing on Friday and, after a number of big victories early on, claimed the final two matches to also secure a clean sweep and a 5-5 score line.

Certainly, everyone watching was surprised, with US captain, Jim Furyk, claiming that the atmosphere in Montreal was completely different from Thursday, as the former Major winner stated: "The crowds weren't nearly as big yesterday as they were today. Yesterday we had the momentum, so the crowds that were here we were able to silence a little bit."

"(It was the) Opposite thing today. More people here today, a lot louder on the first tee, and the Internationals gave them a lot to cheer for, a lot of big moments, a lot of great shots. My hat's off to them. Those guys played really well. For alternate shot, there was a lot of birdies made and a lot of guys that were well under par".

With 20 points still on the table, Saturday will see eight points up for grabs, providing a great opportunity for either team to pull out some advantage as the Sunday singles hone into view.

Having captained at the Ryder Cup, Furyk has experience on his side in terms of recovering from shock results, with the 54-year-old explaining: "I said yesterday in some interviews, their (International team) backs against the wall. They're going to come out firing. Well, I'm sure my guys are a little p****d off right now back there in the team room.

Furyk chats to US player and Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, during the second day of the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The idea is to come out firing tomorrow. We're going to face a loud crowd again. It's the weekend. We can expect that same first tee experience that we saw today. I sure liked it a lot better when I saw a lot of red on the board rather than a lot of gold, but we have to do the same thing. We have to just kind of -- I'm sure there's going to be some guys that stand up in our room today and have some stuff to say about what they saw on the golf course. I'm going to rely on my leaders tonight for some messaging as well".