PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp held a press conference at East Lake ahead of the Tour Championship.

There, he addressed a wide range of issues, from the chances of LIV Golfers making an immediate return to the PGA Tour to TV viewing figures and the revamped Tour Championship.

Here are six big talking points from Rolapp’s Q&A.

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Continued Uncertainty For LIV Golfers

Is there an immediate route back to the PGA Tour for Jon Rahm? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rolapp confirmed there are no plans to revive the Returning Member Program, which was first introduced ahead of the 2026 season.

It offered the chance for certain LIV Golfers to resume their PGA Tour careers immediately, rather than face a 12-month suspension after their last LIV Golf start, with Brooks Koepka taking up the opportunity.

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith were also eligible, but opted to stay on LIV Golf.

Much has changed in the eight months since the program was introduced, with the future of the circuit up in the air. However, Rolapp doesn't have plans to extend an olive branch a second time.

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He said: “No, currently there's no current plans for Returning Member Program like you saw earlier this year.”

Rolapp was also non-committal on potential pathways for LIV Golfers to return to the PGA Tour, but confirmed they’d need to be clear of contractual obligations even to be considered.

He added: “We've been consistent. Anyone who's interested in coming to the PGA Tour needs to demonstrate that they are relieved of their contractual commitments or any tail obligations they might have in that legacy model."

Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour Exemption

Rolapp hinted that Rory McIlroy would not lose his PGA Tour exemption (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been some doubts over Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour status, because, even after the Tour Championship, he would fall one start short of the minimum needed to retain his exemption.

However, Rolapp hinted that it is unlikely to hinder his future on the circuit.

He said: “I think in my position, I have a fair amount of discretion on this matter in the bylaws. I think having Rory participating in Memphis [for the FedEx St. Jude Championship] was great, and he continues to be here at the Tour Championship.

“I think the rule itself, which was your question, I think we are questioning looking at it. It's a rule that applies just to dual members. It's questionable if it even has a place in our new competitive model.

"I think it's one of many rules and regulations we will look at as we change the competitive model.”

All Change For The Tour Championship

Rolapp outlined plans for the new-look Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rolapp’s press conference came soon after the PGA Tour unveiled its new-look match play format for the Tour Championship.

From 2028, the Tour Championship will be held over two weeks at different venues, but Rolapp revealed its current home will still be on the radar.

He said: “East Lake is very much in the consideration set for future Tour Championship events for sure. We've had conversations with them. We'll have more meetings this week.”

He also answered a question on whether prize money will be awarded at the first of the two Tour Championship events.

“I think we're going to determine that," he said. "I think the one thing which I think will probably be determined closer to our November board meeting is the compensation model for the new model and for the new Tour Championship.”

Rolapp said there is plenty of interest in potential partners for PGA Tour Championship Series events (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour Championship will come after the season-long PGA Tour Championship Series, the top tier of PGA Tour events.

Rolapp offered an update on how that is shaping up, saying: “We plan to announce the full 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series schedule on February 22nd at a new televised event hosted at our headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach.”

He also said that, in addition to the seven confirmed Championship Series events, four more have been identified, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rolapp revealed the remaining four of the 15 events have plenty of interest from potential sponsors, saying: “We are currently in active discussions with 14 prospective partners.

Expanding on that interest, he said: “Well, it's a high-class problem. We're glad we have it. But I think it's not just financial, although that's a factor, of course.

“It's the quality of the golf course. It's the quality of the sponsor, what they can do for not only the tournament but the PGA Tour and how they continue to promote the sport and the Tour.

“I think it's the community; can they support a tournament. It's the charitable aspect of it; do we have that lined up right. So I think it's a portfolio of things.”

Good Good Commercial Controversy

Brian Rolapp described Good Good's reaction to its controversial driver commercial as "disappointing" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good Good has been facing a backlash following the publication of a controversial commercial for a Callaway driver, which saw Garrett Clark barging Alexis Miestowski to the ground.

The brand issued a statement apologizing for the commercial, with CEO Matt Kendrick later addressing the controversy in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The PGA Tour hosts the inaugural Good Good Championship in November, and Rolapp doesn’t think the brand responded quickly enough to the backlash, at least initially.

He said: “I think what we saw was concerning and is clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing.

“It was a bit defensive and late. But I think the responses are getting better.

“I think we've seen some things this morning, we've had some conversations with them, so we'll continue to monitor and work with them going forward. But no, we were disappointed with what we saw.”

PGA Tour On The Up

Rolapp said attendance figures at PGA Tour events were up in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as striking an optimistic tone on the revamped PGA Tour, Rolapp was also upbeat on the here and now, specifically with regards to TV viewing figures and on-site attendance.

He said: “On television, this year was the most-watched regular season on the PGA Tour since 2018, with ratings up 19 percent year over year, and 40 percent higher than 2024.

“On-site attendance at PGA Tour events was up eight percent versus last year, marking our highest attendance in recent history, with at least seven events, including The Players Championship, hosting record attendance.”