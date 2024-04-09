‘I’ve Got All The Tools To Do Well This Week’ – Rory McIlroy On ‘Flattering’ Tiger Woods Comment And Channeling His 18-Year-Old Self Ahead Of Career Grand Slam Attempt At The Masters
The four-time Major winner has has discussed his chances of claiming his first Masters title at Augusta National
The most recent of Rory McIlroy’s four Major titles came a decade ago, and he has yet to win The Masters, but this week, the 34-year-old will come into the Augusta National event on the back of a busy schedule that included a finish of third at last week’s Valero Texas Open.
With McIlroy’s game apparently trending in the right direction, there is once again optimism he can finally close out a career Grand Slam in his 16th Masters appearance.
One player who has backed McIlroy to eventually claim the Green Jacket is Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion told the media after a practice round on Tuesday morning: “No question, he'll do it at some point. He's just - Rory's too talented, too good.
"He's going to be playing this event for a very long time. He'll get it done. It's just a matter of when. But, yes, I think that Rory will be a great Masters champion one day, and it could be this week."
That’s something that is music to the ears of McIlroy, who addressed Woods’ comments during his own press conference ahead of the tournament. He said: “Yeah, it's flattering. It's nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that.
"So, yeah, I mean, does that mean that it's going to happen? Obviously not. But he's been around the game long enough to know that I at least have the potential to do it. I know I've got the potential to do it too. It's not as if I haven't been a pretty good player for the last couple of decades. So, but, yeah, it's nice to hear it when it comes out of his mouth.”
McIlroy then turned his attention to how he would go about the task of claiming victory this week, and he said enjoying the experience would be crucial. He explained: “If I cast my mind back to 18-year-old Rory and I'm driving down Magnolia Lane for the first time, how would I feel and I think, it's just always trying to go back to being grateful and feeling incredibly lucky that you can be a part of this tournament and you get to compete in it every year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“Thankfully, I've improved a bit since my first start here, and I feel like I've got all the tools to do well this week. But, again, to bring those tools out, I think one of the most important things is to enjoy it and smell the - I guess not the roses, the azaleas along the way.”
McIlroy also said he needs to keep in mind that it's a marathon, not a sprint. “Yeah, I would say not trying to win it from the first tee shot,” he explained. “I think that's something that I've tried to learn. It's a 72-hole golf tournament. I've won from 10 strokes back going into the weekend. There's loads of different ways to do it.
“This golf course gets you to chase things a little more than other golf courses, if you make a bogey or if you get yourself out of position, because it always tempts you to do something you think you can do. And I'm pretty confident in my golf game.
“I think I can do most things, but sometimes you just have to take the conservative route and be a little more disciplined and patient. With a 72-hole golf tournament, you can be patient, you can be disciplined, and you can stick to your game plan. And that's something that I've really tried to learn at this tournament over the years.”
'You Go Away With Two Swing Tips And 30 Stories'
As part of McIlroy’s preparations for the Major, he sought advice from legendary golf coach Butch Harmon, and he admitted that had been worthwhile, saying: “He's part sort of psychologist, part swing coach. I always joke about you spend four hours with Butch and you go away with two swing tips and 30 stories. But you always go away hitting the ball better than when you came.
"So, yeah, it was really beneficial trip for the technical side of things, which I think I made progress in that department last week, especially with my strokes gained approach numbers, which is what I really wanted to do.
"But, yeah, it's also just spending time around someone like that that's coached a lot of the best players in the world and sort of him giving you his blessing on things, I think that's nice validation as well.”
McIlroy is in a group with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for the first two days, with a tee time of 10.42am local time in the first round.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
A Course Specifically For Women And A Public Driving Range - How Original Plans For Augusta National Golf Club Would Have Made It Unrecognizable Today
Augusta is home to arguably the most famous golf course in the world - but it was originally planned to be joined by a handful of other layouts, too
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood To Have Replacement Augusta Caddie On The Bag For The Masters
Tommy Fleetwood has turned to Augusta National's former caddie master for the event after illness forced his regular bagman to miss out
By Mike Hall Published