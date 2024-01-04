'It’s Time For Me And Others To Let Go Of Our Hostilities And Work Towards A Positive Future' - Mickelson Extends Olive Branch To McIlroy After Latest LIV Comments

Phil Mickelson has called for an end to hostilities between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and extended an olive branch to Rory McIlroy after his latest comments.

Mickelson and McIlroy have been two of the loudest voices on either side of golf's civil war, with the American one of the first high-profile names to join the 54-hole league and the current World No.2 a staunch defender of the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman has begun to soften his stance recently, however, suggesting he was "too judgmental" of those who left for LIV Golf in an interview with Sky Sports' Stick to Football podcast.

And as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV, continue to inch towards a deal, Mickelson has urged the golf world to let go of its hostilities and begin mending relationships in the wake of McIlroy's comments.

"This quote and the many others made today by Rory probably weren’t easy to say," the six-time Major champion began on X, formerly Twitter. "Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, It’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future.

"Rahms’ signing is turning into a bridge to bring both sides together,as evidenced by the many comments today and a month ago about changing the rules for the Ryder Cup so Jon and others can play, so let’s use it as such.

"Until an agreement is reached it will be business as usual for both sides but hopefully without the needless disdain."

In its latest update, the PGA Tour announced that negotiations with the PIF and DP World Tour are ongoing after the initial deadline of December 31, 2023 was extended.

Reports suggest that those involved hope to reach an agreement by the Players Championship to avoid being a distraction to The Masters in April, with Mickelson himself calling for patience in a recent comment about the negotiations.

Elsewhere in McIlroy's wide-ranging interview, the 34-year-old admitted that LIV's arrival had revealed the "flaws in the system" when it comes to men's professional golf.

“I think what LIV has done, it’s exposed the flaws in the system of [golf], because we’re all supposed to be independent contractors and we can pick and choose what tournaments we want to play," the four-time Major champion said.

"But I think what LIV and the Saudis have exposed is that if you’re going on a tour and you’re asking sponsors for millions of dollars to sponsor these events, and you’re not able to guarantee to the sponsors that the players are going to show up.

“I can’t believe the PGA Tour has done so well for so long. It’s exposed some flaws in the system that hopefully golf will have a look at more. If we’re going to ask these people for so much money, we need to be able to guarantee them what they’re getting."

McIlroy also acknowledged LIV could have a place in golf's new ecosystem, suggesting it take inspiration from cricket's Indian Premier League and take place as part of a blocked-out section in golf's calendar year.