Phil Mickelson Calls For Patience From Golf Fans After Extension To PGA Tour-PIF Deadline

Phil Mickelson has called for patience from golf fans amid ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It’s been almost six months since the PGA Tour shocked the world by announcing a framework agreement to merge with PIF, which bankrolls LIV Golf.

The two parties have since been locked in prolonged negotiations over the deal, with talks now extending beyond the initial self-imposed deadline of December 31.

It continues to leave professional golf in limbo, with some saying it could turn fans away from the game.

That was the point made by sports entrepreneur Joe Pompliano in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the extension of the negotiations was a “bummer for golf”.

“Many fans are just exhausted by the whole experience — they stopped following updates, aren't excited about any PGA or LIV events, and only plan on watching the majors,” he added.

“That’s a quick way to eliminate the causal fan.”

The post prompted a reply from LIV Golf star Mickelson, who has been outspoken on social media over the proposed PGA-PIF deal.

The six-time Major winner said he understood Pompliano’s concerns but called for the golfing world to be “patient” ahead of the deal, which he believes will benefit the game going forward.

“Joe, I understand what you are saying,” Mickelson tweeted. “However, when it is all said and done, the average fan will see all the best players compete against each other way more often than before AND throughout the world.

“Sponsors will know what it is they are buying and everyone will end up ahead. Let’s all be patient.”

The emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf has fractured the men’s game over the last two years, with several of the PGA Tour’s top players – including Mickelson and most recently Jon Rahm – lured by LIV’s massive financial incentives and shorter, team format.

Last month, the PGA Tour announced an agreement with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), a US-based investment consortium which includes Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox owners Fenway Sports Group, while also confirming that it would continue to negotiate with PIF as part of the same deal.

In a memo sent to players last Sunday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said there was "meaningful progress" in the discussions, but did not provide a new deadline for the deal.

A report from Golf Digest claims the Tour hopes to finish negotiations by the Players Championship in March to avoid taking focus away from the Masters in April.

The PGA and DP World Tours are looking to include PIF and SSG as co-investors in a new for-profit entity called PGA Tour Enterprises, with hopes that the deal will unify the professional game and lead to a more financially secure future for the sport.