‘It’s Nothing Personal’ - Matt Fitzpatrick Explains Involvement In Collin Morikawa Rules Breach
Morikawa's two-shot penalty proved to be a huge talking point on the final day of the Hero World Challenge
Matt Fitzpatrick has explained his role in Collin Morikawa's two-shot penalty at the Hero World Challenge, with Morikawa stunned to learn, before his final round in the Bahamas, that he had been penalised two shots from the third round 24 hours earlier.
The penalty saw him drop from -10 to -8 before he had even hit a ball on the final day, as leader and eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler, cruised to victory.
Chief referee, Stephen Cox, explained he had to penalise Morikawa after Fitzpatrick brought it to his attention that Morikawa’s caddie, Jonathan Jakovac (JJ), used a device on the practice green to calculate slope and then added that information to his handwritten notes in the yardage book, which is a breach of Model Local Rule G-11
The decision frustrated Morikawa, who only learned of the ruling in the middle of his warm up after JJ consulted his notes to advise the golfer of a putt on the fourth on Saturday, which playing partner Fitzpatrick reported to Cox.
Fitzpatrick, who finished tied fourth ahead of Morikawa in seventh, explained: "I was on the green, I heard Collin ask the question and J.J gave him an answer from his yardage book.
"I have wanted to use AimPoint earlier this year. I spoke to my putting coach, Phil Kenyon, about it. He told me that he was pretty certain I can't write the numbers down or use the AimPoint numbers. So, you know, I didn't do it.
"J.J, before we went out, explained why he did what he did or whatever. He said he had done his homework and he had gone out there and rolled the balls as what we were told you were allowed to do. I was like: 'listen, that's not the advice I was given'; I'm pretty sure he was given different advice.
"And then obviously yesterday it happened and I asked Coxy just to clarify what the situation was. I asked the question and he was like: 'well, now you've asked the question, I need you to tell me what's going on'. That was it. Listen, it's nothing personal. Whether it was Tiger or whoever, it's just I wanted to know because I would have used it earlier this year."
Fitzpatrick said he didn't speak to Morikawa about the incident afterwards, but sought to clarify with Cox what the correct procedure was.
He added: "It wasn't until I was back in the house where I was staying and someone was talking about putting or something like that. I was like, oh, s**t, I have that question. I texted Coxy and he then - that's where it went.
"I think the issue was he's been told one thing by one rules official and then obviously we've had another thing by another rules official. That's also not having a go at the rules officials, it's just obviously there's miscommunication somewhere and here we are."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
