Hero World Challenge Live Updates And Leaderboard: Scottie Scheffler Leads By Three As Tiger Woods Begins Final Round

STRAKA ON THE CHARGE Sepp Straka has got to three shots of the leader amid a stunning final day. The Austrian Ryder Cup hero is -4 after seven holes at -13 in total after reeling off four birdies. He could emerge as Scheffler's main challenger.

WOODS IS LEVEL AT THE TURN AS SCHEFFLER'S LEAD INCREASES Tiger makes a good 14-foot putt on the par 5 ninth green to save par and stay level for his round and the tournament. While at the top of the leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler is now four infront after Matt Fitzpatrick dropped a shot on the third.

CURIOUS CASE OF COLLIN MORIKAWA'S PENALTY Anyone confused by Collin Morikawa's scoring should know he has been docked two shots by the Tour from his third round score when he was judged to have used green reading material on the 4th yesterday in breach of Model Local Rule G-11. The PGA Tour elaborated to explain that Morikawa's caddie used a machine to assess the speed of the greens on the practice putting green and then added the readings into his greens book which he consulted on the 4th yesterday incurring the penalty.

WOODS DROPS A SHOT AT PAR 3 EIGHTH The thrills and spills continue for Tiger on his comeback. After missing a birdie putt on seven, Woods has now dropped a shot on the eighth after missing the par 3 green to the right. Over cutting the ball seems to be his consistent miss today and it again proved costly as his par putt curled around the hole for a bogey.

LEADERS NOW ALL UNDERWAY AS SPIETH SCRAMBLES DRAMATIC PAR Chipping in for par? Just @JordanSpieth things. pic.twitter.com/Xas5FNPb70December 3, 2023 See more

WOODS JUST MISSES OUT ON A THIRD STRAIGHT BIRDIE Tiger's 305-yard drive at the short par four seventh came up just short of the green and he chipped up close but just missed the putt as a chance of another birdie passed him by.

WOODS INTO RED NUMBERS TO MATCH HIS SHIRT Woods' round continues to impress after responding superbly to a disastrous start. After coming up just short of the par 5 sixth in two, Woods chipped up past the hole and drained an 11-foot birdie coming back to move to -1 for his round and -1 for the tournament. His putting looks good along with his mentality and fitness post his ankle op.

WOODS DRAINS MONSTER PUTT TO GET BACK TO EVEN After a shocking double on the par 3 second, Woods is back to level par for the day and the tournament after dropping a 34-foot putt on the par 3 fifth for his second birdie. Woods now has to be careful to keep his momentum at the next after missing the fairway on the right off the tee. The year is 2023.@TigerWoods is wearing red and making birdies 🐅 pic.twitter.com/s2JIWNpiDdDecember 3, 2023 See more

ANOTHER TEST FOR TIGER'S SHORT GAME ON FOURTH Woods' approach to the 497-yard par four fourth found the green but skipped through to leave the former world No.1 with another chip. It is the fourth successive day Woods has missed the green here. But unlike the second earlier, Woods produced a successful chip to leave himself a tap in par.

WOODS PULLS A SHOT BACK AND FINDS THE FOURTH FAIRWAY Tiger has responded well to his double bogey on the par three second with a birdie at the third ,where his eagle putt flashed past the hole, and he has now driven on to the fairway at the fourth.

WOODS WITH A CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK ON THIRD Woods has an opportunity to respond to his double bogey on the second right away on the 549-yard par 5 third where he hit another fine drive 329 yards before firing an iron 227 yards to the fringe of the green in two.

TROUBLE AT SECOND FOR TIGER Woods has dropped two shots on the 177-yard par 3 second hole after missing the green to the right off the tee. The American then saw a bump and run up the bank came back to his feet before eventually finding the green, missing the putt and signing for a five.

SOLID START BY TIGER AFTER OPENING PAR Woods remains at even par for the tournament after opening with a four having hit the middle of the fairway before finding the green in regulation ahead of two putts. Here we go 🐅@TigerWoods’ final round is underway in the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/EnYjvcywLDDecember 3, 2023 See more

WOODS GRABS THE ATTENTION BUT SCHEFFLER IS MAN TO CATCH Woods is tied 16th in the 20-man field in the Bahamas, where the man everyone is chasing is Scottie Scheffler, who appears to have sorted his putting shortcomings. The American's recent weakness has been with the flat stick but his putting seems noticeably better this week since starting working with guru Phil Kenyon.

WOODS PREPARES FOR FINAL ROUND IN HIS COMEBACK Woods will tee off shortly at level par for the tournament after an encouraging 71 yesterday. Tiger has shown he still has the shots , but what was in doubt was his fitness and ability to walk four rounds in succession given his injury nightmares. It is this aspect, the 15-time Major winner seems most encouraged by. “I'm very excited at how I have felt physically,” he said. “[I have] showed myself that I can recover each and every day, that was kind of an unknown as far as I've walked this far. I've done all my training, but add in playing and concentration and adrenaline and all those other factors that speed up everything.”

TIGER WEARS HIS TRADEMARK RED FOR FINAL ROUND Tiger has looked liked he means business this week in his first competitive tournament since pulling out of the Masters crocked. He has a new swing after ankle surgery but some of his old habits remain. Sunday red is back 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oHDIlqrxwjDecember 3, 2023 See more