‘It’s No Secret That I Want To Be There’ - Pedersen Hoping For Solheim Cup Charge

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Emily Kristine Pedersen has not given up hope of making Suzann Pettersen’s European Solheim Cup team despite standing outside an automatic qualification position.

The five-time LET winner has endured a difficult 2023 so far, with only one top-10 finish – sixth in February’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The AIG Women’s Open gives hopefuls a huge opportunity to force their way into Pettersen’s thoughts before she makes her captain's picks, though, and Pedersen has not done her chances any harm after an impressive opening round at Walton Heath that saw her share the clubhouse lead at three under.

After her 69, which included an eagle on the par-4 10th and two birdies, Pedersen admitted she still had an appearance at September's match at Finca Cortesin in her thoughts. She said: “Well, I try to say it's not on my mind, but it's always back there.

“But I try and tell myself that if I just concentrate on doing a good job every day and putting in the work that it will sort itself out. I mean, obviously it's no secret that I want to be there. I know I can win points, but I'm trying to just focus one day at a time.”

Pedersen would claim 100 LET Solheim Cup points with a win, but she would still find herself well short of the top two needed to gain automatic entry via that route with only one more tournament in the qualifying period to come. Meanwhile, at 119th in the world rankings, she is well below the top six eligible players who would qualify, although a win this week could push her into contention.

The most likely route perhaps remains a captain's pick, and Pettersen has four at her disposal. Having represented Team Europe in the previous two Solheim Cups, with a scoring record or three wins and four losses from her seven matches, the 27-year-old will be hoping that experience, combined with a strong performance this week, will persuade Pettersen to give her the nod.

On her opening round, Pedersen said: "I feel good. I kind of went slow in the beginning of the round, and then I holed out on 10 and that kind of started a bit of momentum and I kind of rode that wave a bit, so it was nice."

The captain’s picks are due to be named on 22 August, and Pedersen will be eager to continue her excellent form through the remainder of the tournament as her late bid for a third Solheim Cup appearance gathers pace.