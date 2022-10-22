'It Just Snapped In Half' - Lowry Explains How His Putter Broke

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Thursday, following his first round at The CJ Cup, Shane Lowry was forced to drive an hour to a PGA Tour Superstore after his putter broke mid-round. Posting out on social media that it was an 'accident', the former Champion Golfer of the Year has explained just how his putter broke, with the 35-year-old stating that playing partner, Matt Fitzpatrick, was almost on the floor laughing.

Speaking on Friday, Lowry said: "So I was pulling my putter out of the bag and I pulled it out quite quick and as it came out, it fell. As it fell, I tried to like flick it up with my foot, but like kind of not too like aggressive or anything, just kind of tried, because the shaft was like this and tried to flick it up with my foot and I caught it like right where the graphite meets the steel on those shafts and it just snapped in half."

He went on to add: "I was like, yeah, I had to like pick Matt Fitzpatrick off the ground from laughing. Yeah, it was interesting. I didn't know what was going to happen, I didn't know if I was going to be able to use it again. It was absolutely accidental, there was no anger or anything. It was like very, very strange. It was disappointing because I like that putter. That's the one I won with a few weeks ago and I kind of was starting to like it.

"Yeah, look, Odyssey were very good to me. They sent one to PGA Tour Superstore down in Bluffton, which is like an hour away, so I got in the car after the round and I drove down there, and then I bought another one just to be safe, just to have an extra one there just in case we didn't get on too well."

Usually when the Tour pros have any issues with their equipment they can pop into the lavish, high-tech trucks that litter the driving ranges at the big events. However, because they pack up and move on Wednesday, there were no putters around which matched Lowry's specs. This meant an hour drive to pick up a new putter.

Fitzpatrick and Lowry in action during the second round of The CJ Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I used my lob wedge for two holes," revealed Lowry, before adding "then I used -- my agent went to the member's bag storage and just pulled a Scotty Cameron putter from there and I used that for the back nine.

"My first putt was on the 11th green and I was like I have no idea what's going to happen here. It was a strange hour or so. Yeah, it was interesting." The incident didn't seem to impact Lowry, with the Irishman carding a 68 and 67 as he sits inside the top 10 and four shots back of leader, Jon Rahm, heading in to the weekend.