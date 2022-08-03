'It Doesn't Make Sense' - DeChambeau on PGA Tour Suspension

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau is convinced it’s only a matter of time before the current impasse between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is resolved.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the 28-year-old, who made his debut in the the Saudi-backed Series at Pumpkin Ridge in June, said he thinks the suspensions handed out to LIV Golf players by the PGA Tour will soon be lifted. He said: “It doesn't make sense. No, I'm not worried about that. I think it will get figured out. I personally know that it will get figured out, whether it's legally or whether they come to the table and work out terms. I definitely think it will wash itself out in the future, pretty shortly.”

While DeChambeau’s confidence in the matter appears resolute, and he has refused to resign his PGA Tour membership in anticipation of playing on it in the future, controversy is rarely far from the headlines where it comes to the Series. The source of the funding and accusations of sportswashing follow it around, while the PGA Tour has taken a hardline stance against the Series from the outset, suspending any of its members who play in it. However, for the 2020 US Open winner, only good things can come from it.

He said: “First and foremost, it is a lot of opportunity to do something different in the game of golf. I've always been a bit of a trendsetter. Growing up I always thought I'd do something cool in the game of golf. I've always thought golf has to tailor to the younger generation and I am all about growing the game of golf. I think that in every industry, no matter what it is, it has always been changing and innovating and golf isn't any different. New formats and teams is enhancing the spirit of the game.”

While DeChambeau was keen to promote the potential positives of the venture, he also admitted that the money was hard to turn down. He said: “Solely for the economics, it was a no-brainer. This is our livelihoods and it was a great economic opportunity for golfers to make a lot of money.

In June, DeChambeau confirmed reports he was paid $125m to sign up for the Series as “somewhat close,” and he revealed that in the future he intends to use some of the money setting up a sport and education complex in Dallas. He said: 'With the resources I now have, it doesn't mean I'm able to sit on my butt and do nothing. At a certain point in time you realize there's more to life than golf and that's what LIV Golf allows me to do.”

Finally, in another controversial association, it was revealed last week that former US president Donald Trump would play the LIV Golf pro-am with DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson before the third event at Bedminster, and the big-hitting American was full of praise for his game. He said: “He's actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well.”

DeChambeau finished 34th in last week's tournament. His team, Crushers GC, finished sixth. The next event begins in Boston on 2 September.