‘It Does Become A Lonely Place’ – MacIntyre On Stark Difference Between PGA Tour And Europe
The Scot admits settling into life on the PGA Tour has been tough in recent months
Robert Macintyre had a year to remember in 2023, with highlights including finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open and claiming 2.5 points from three matches as Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team cruised to victory by 16.5 to 11.5 points over the US at Marco Simone. To cap it all, his DP World Tour form earned him a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.
However, since then, it has not been plain sailing. MacIntyre will tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open again in July, and, during a video call to discuss that he also opened up on his first four months as a PGA Tour player, where he admitted it has been "lonely" at times.
MacIntyre, who is in the field for this week’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, said: “When you're on the DP World Tour, it's very friendly. Everyone is together. We're all traveling the world. If we're struggling with certain things, we speak to folk around us. Everything is very familiar.
“You come out here to the PGA Tour, and it's also so unfamiliar. There's less chatting. There's less dinners. There's just less of that big family feel that you get on the DP World Tour.”
MacIntyre also revealed that, because he doesn’t know many of the PGA Tour players as well as some on the DP World Tour, it’s made it a struggle to settle. He continued: “It's just simple things. Sitting in player dining, you do it in Europe and you've got all the Scottish boys, you've got all the British boys.
“A lot of the European guys, if you're sitting on your own, they will come and join you. Out here, because you don't know many folk. You don't know them in that same kind of depth, they don't come to sit with you. It does become a lonely place at the golf side of it.”
MacIntyre recently returned to hometown Oban for a visit and admitted it had been a relief. He said: “It's getting to spend time with people that treat you as Bob, the human, and not Bob the golfer.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He then explained that the situation is simply the result of two different cultures. “I think that's the culture difference in America to Scotland,” he said: “We are very, very, very, very good at pulling each other down, whereas out here, it's very much prop them up, try to push them up in the limelight. It's just a different culture.”
Despite his struggles to settle on the PGA Tour, MacIntyre admitted it is an excellent place to ply his trade. He said: “It's a great place to play golf. It's obviously where the best players in the world are. It's where you can make more money. But, for me, it's all about work-life balance. I've not quite worked that out yet over here.
MacIntyre’s comments have striking similarities with those of former PGA Tour player Thomas Pieters, who, in 2022, described skipping The Players Championship to go skiing five years earlier as the “dumbest thing I’ve ever done” and also opened up about his struggles on the circuit.
Per Golf Digest, he said: “This is a lonely place for Europeans sometimes. Everybody has their cliques and travels with their families, which I get. I totally get. But I didn’t know anybody out here. I had nothing to look forward to after rounds. Just spending so many nights alone in a hotel room, so many dinners by myself.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
King Charles III Becomes Patron Of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club Of St Andrews
The monarch has followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in accepting patronage of the Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Mid-Season Transfer Window: Everything You Need To Know
LIV Golf's first-ever mid-season transfer window is officially open - here's everything you need to know about it
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Has Nothing To Do With Me Being On the Board' - Webb Simpson Responds To Criticism Of His Latest Sponsor's Invite
Simpson received his fourth sponsor's exemption into a Signature Event of 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship - a decision that raised eyebrows among other PGA Tour pros
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'We Need Rory To Try To Keep Cantlay From Ruining The Tour' - Tournament Director Gives No-Holds-Barred Take On PGA Tour/PIF Negotiations
In an interview with Golfweek, an anonymous tournament director on the PGA Tour called for Rory McIlroy to return as a Policy Board player-director in order to help "get a deal done with LIV"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Webb Simpson Denies PGA Tour Board Members 'Uncomfortable' With Rory McIlroy Return
The 2012 US Open champion has denied McIlroy's claim that "a subset of people" were "uncomfortable" with him returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘A Subset Of People On The Board That Were Maybe Uncomfortable With Me Coming Back’ – McIlroy Rules Out PGA Tour Board Return
The four-time Major winner has admitted a "subset of people" were "uncomfortable" with the idea of him returning
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Don’t Ask Me To Apologise For Finally Learning To Play Smart On A Sunday At The Masters' - Tommy Fleetwood On '$20m Loser' Critics
Tommy Fleetwood spoke exclusively to Golf Monthly about a couple of near-misses at Majors and his desire to win one soon
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Wells Fargo Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy returns to action at the Quail Hollow signature event, just one week before the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A world-class field competes in the latest of the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events at Quail Hollow
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Withdraws From Wells Fargo Championship Due To Knee Issue
The Swede has withdrawn from the Quail Hollow event to allow additional rest before the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published