Is This The Most Appropriate Sponsorship In The History Of Professional Golf?
Andrew "Beef" Johnston has agreed a sponsorship deal that seems like a match made in heaven
In a week of golf comebacks that sees Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris return to action after long layoffs at the Hero World Challenge, another popular player is returning to action, Andrew Johnston, at the Investec South African Open Championship.
To coincide with the 34-year-old’s first start since his T38 in January’s Dubai Desert Classic, he also has a new sponsorship deal, and it could barely be more apt.
The Englishman his linked up with events and hospitality business Jenahura, who have agreed to sponsor him along with brokering a sponsorship deal with Gaucho restaurants, a popular chain of steakhouses – surely a match made in heaven for the man nicknamed “Beef”!
As part of the deal, the logo of Jenahura will appear on Johnston’s tour bag and Gaucho will appear on the left sleeve of his apparel for the 2024 DP World Tour campaign.
Johnston, who shot to attention by finishing eighth at the 2016 Open, said: “It’s been a tough few years and I am delighted that Jenahura are prepared to sponsor me and help me get my career back on track. I’ve been working really hard and have assembled a great team of people to put me on the right road to achieving my goals.”
Managing Director of Jenahura Maryn Norris added: “We are very excited to be sponsoring Andrew. He is an exceptional talent who has battled back from adversity and injury and I truly believe he can fulfil his undoubted potential and achieve great things as a world-class tournament professional golfer. Above all, he is a terrific fella and is a perfect brand ambassador for Jenahura.”
CEO of Gaucho Martin Williams said: “This is a perfect partnership – Andrew is the epitome of professionalism, personality, quality and of course beef! We look forward to having a lot of fun together with Beef fans over the coming season.”
While there could barely be a more appropriate sponsorship deal, it draws to mind a sponsorship involving another golfer from last year, when party-loving two-time Major winner John Daly and his son signed with US restaurant chain Hooters.
As for Johnston, he had originally hoped to return to action at last week’s Joburg Open following a recurring hand injury. Now fit and with his new deal, it is to be hoped this week marks the start of a return to the kind of form that saw him become a crowd favourite at Royal Troon seven years ago.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
