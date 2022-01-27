Is This New Shot Scope Device The Future Of Laser Rangefinders?

The best laser rangefinders have become more and more accessible to golfers in the last decade or so. With increased competition and cheaper technology, a decent, well specced model can be found for under $100. Increased competition in the laser rangefinder market has lead to fantastic innovation too, and the newest device from Shot Scope is evidence of that.

The new Shot Scope Pro LX+ rolls two distance measuring devices into one comprehensive package and includes shot tracking capabilities - I think it could be an early look into the future of laser rangefinder designs. As you can see from the images, it's a laser rangefinder with a handheld GPS device magnetically attached. It also comes with Shot Scope's shot tracking system, with 16 screw-in sensors allowing golfers to track every shot on course and use post-round analysis to better their individual game.

We've seen laser rangefinders with embedded GPS technology before - see the Bushnell Hybrid Laser Rangefinder - but never have we seen shot tracking capabilities as part of the package too. I've recently starting using both a GPS device and laser rangefinder out on course and I know plenty of colleagues and fellow players that do the same. Using two devices gives you even more vital data at your fingertips on course, but that obviously requires you carry two different devices around, so the Pro LX+ combines that into one, more convenient device.

(Image credit: Shot Scope)

Let's break down the device piece by piece, starting with the H4 GPS device. This handheld device provides a clear readout of yardages to the front, middle and back of the green while combining with 16 Shot Scope sensors to provide shot tracking out on course. This allows you to gather on-course statistics about every element of your game to pontificate over post-round. It magnetically attaches to the laser rangefinder and can be easily clipped on or off as you wish. It mimics the Shot Scope V3 GPS watch and will be great for those who don't like to wear a watch when they play. It can also be purchased on its own ($149.99/£149.99) if you just want simple on course yardages.

Next is the Shot Scope Pro LX laser rangefinder. It features slope technology for the first time and has a target lock and vibration mode to make zapping yardages out on course as easy as possible. Without having it to hand, the device looks slightly more clumsy than some sleeker laser rangefinder designs, but the rubber grip areas should make this an enjoyable laser to use. This will also be available to buy on its own ($249.99/£229.99) if you just want to use a laser on course.

The Shot Scope Pro LX+ is both devices and shot tracking combined. It's a comprehensive package and a one stop shop for golfers to access all possible yardages on course and access shot tracking data. Retailing at just $349.99/£329.99, I think this is also a very attractive price point for such a well specced product. Baring in mind the entry level Bushnell Tour V5 laser rangefinder on it's own retails at $299.99, I think this Shot Scope Pro LX+ could give these well established laser rangefinder brands a real run for their money in 2022.

We are yet to test the product to conclude whether other manufacturers will start going in this direction, but the headline news feels fairly compelling for this section of the market. Is this too much data at your fingertips? How well will the laser and GPS yardages work side by side? We'll answer all this and more in our review, so keep an eye out on the Golf Monthly website, Twitter and Facebook over the coming weeks.