Is Jack Nicklaus A Member At Augusta National?
The 18-time Major winner is one of the only few players to be considered an honorary member at the iconic club
Augusta National is one of the most famous golf clubs in the world, with the club not publicly speaking about its membership nor even saying how large it is.
However, although the exact figure of its membership is not known, one member that many golf fans will know is 18-time Major winner, Jack Nicklaus, who is just one of the few professional members alongside John Harris and 10-time Major winner, Annika Sorenstam.
Along with Nicklaus, Harris and Sorenstam, Arnold Palmer was a member of the club prior to his death in 2016, with the quartet the only pro golfers to be members of Augusta National.
As mentioned, the membership at Augusta National is extremely exclusive, with the likes of former US Presidents members of the Georgia club. However, just because you win the Masters, it doesn't mean you instantly join the club, with Nicklaus currently the only Masters champion who is an Augusta National member.
Amongst the other members are former Seminole Golf Club president Tim Neher, as well as Atlanta Braves chairman Terry McGuirk. If that's not enough Warren Buffett, who is said to be the world's sixth-richest person with an estimated net worth of $117bn, is also said to be a member.
A six-time Green Jacket winner, Nicklaus claimed his first Masters win in 1963. Following that, the Golden Bear then went back-to-back in 1965 and 1966, with his next Masters victory coming in 1972.
Following his win, he picked up a fifth title in 1975 as his final Green Jacket, and Major victory, historically came in 1986 at 46 years of age. Securing a sixth win, Nicklaus became the oldest Masters winner in history, a record that still stands to this day.
