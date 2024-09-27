International Duo Say Home Crowd ‘Too Quiet’ At Presidents Cup
Taylor Pendrith and Tom Kim want to hear more from the home crowd at the Presidents Cup after saying they were too quiet in Montreal on day one
The International team did not give them too much to shout about, but the home crowd still came in for criticism in Montreal for being "a little too quiet" on day one of the Presidents Cup.
Tom Kim and Taylor Pendrith both found themselves underwhelmed by the Royal Montreal Golf Club fans, who did not create as much noise as they'd hoped for.
Home crowds have proved to be a huge advantage in the Ryder Cup, but as yet that's not translated into the Presidents Cup when the International side are hosting.
With a Canadian captain and Canadian players involved in Montreal to face Team USA, Mike Weir hoped the home fans would give his side a huge boost, but the players did not feel that boost on day one.
"We need to get louder, I think, the next few days here and really feel the home support," said Pendrith.
He did add that "to feel the love of the home crowd being in Canada was really neat" but still felt that once their rounds were under way the fans did not create enough noise.
Not that they had much to shout about as Team USA ran out 5-0 winners in a clean sweep of the opening fourballs matches.
The energetic Kim tried his best fire up the fans with his fiery clashes with Scottie Scheffler, but even that seemingly failed to promote a louder atmosphere, as he agreed with Pendrith's assessment.
"Absolutely, especially on our home soil. Definitely when the crowds are with us, it definitely helps when you can kind of get loud," said Kim.
"Like Taylor said, I think it was a little too quiet today being on home soil. I don't think the fans were really - I wish they would have helped us out a bit more, especially being in Canada. I know how much they love golf.
"I'm definitely expecting more crowds to be louder and for them to be on our side."
Kim won't be able to sample that atmosphere as a player on Friday as he's been left out of the foursomes line-up by International captain Weir as the hosts look to launch a comeback.
They'll have to lean on experienced players like Adam Scott if they are to get back into the contest - and the Australian says they will all be up for the fight.
"I think they know that, and I know, like Tom said, that they're all fighters," said Scott of his teammates. "We've fought our whole careers to get into this team. We've faced many challenges as pro golfers. This is another one coming.
"They'll be ready. They know they're going to have to - it's obvious what we have to do. I don't think I have to say much, other than we just have to lift our level.
"I have a feeling the matches were closer than what the score indicates. Our guys are just going to have to lift a little bit. We're going to have to find another gear to beat a tough American team.
"Like I said before, the best news is there's tomorrow for us. It's not over. We're going to have to come out, fight really hard, find that gear, win a session and get going in the right direction."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
