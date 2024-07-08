ISCO Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The newly-titled opposite-field event will see players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour teeing it up at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky

Many of the world's best will be in Scotland this week for the Genesis Scottish Open - a co-sanctioned event by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. 

But for those not involved in the Open Championship tune-up over in the UK, the ISCO Championship - held at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky - is the alternative co-sanctioned tournament which not only offers an opportunity to win a PGA Tour/DP World Tour title but also serves as the final chance to qualify for golf's oldest Major on US soil.

The highest-placed golfer not already exempt for Royal Troon will earn a spot at the 152nd Open Championship, while they could also pick up the $720,000 winner's check and 300 FedEx Cup points.

As the ISCO Championship is not classed a primary tournament on either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour schedule, there is a lower total prize pot of "just" $4 million this week compared to the $8-9 million which is usually on offer at a regular PGA Tour event. Each player who ends inside the top-11 is set for a six-figure payday at worst, while the lowest-ranked golfer who makes the weekend will collect at least $8,600.

This week's winner will not land a spot at The Masters due to the event's lower status, but they will receive a place in the PGA Championship next year as well as a two-season exemption on the PGA Tour.

Previous champions of the tournament - which only arrived on the PGA Tour calendar in 2015 - include Seamus Power, Scott Piercy, and Trey Mullinax.

Below is the prize money payout breakdown for the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2024

PositionPrize Money
1st $720,000
2nd$436,000
3rd$276,000
4th$196,000
5th$164,000
6th$145,000
7th$135,000
8th$125,000
9th$117,000
10th$109,000
11th$101,000
12th$93,000
13th$85,000
14th$77,000
15th$73,000
16th$69,000
17th$65,000
18th$61,000
19th$57,000
20th$53,000
21st$49,000.
22nd$45,000
23rd$41,800
24th$38,600
25th$35,400
26th$32,200
27th$31,000
28th$29,800
29th$28,600
30th$27,400
31st$26,200
32nd$25,000
33rd$23,800
34th$22,800
35th$21,800
36th$20,800
37th$19,800
38th$19,000
39th$18,200
40th$17,400
41st$16,600
42nd$15,800
43rd$15,000
44th$14,200
45th$13,400
46th$12,600
47th$11,800
48th$11,160
49th$10,600
50th$10,280
51st$10,040
52nd$9,800
53rd$9,640
54th$9,480
55th$9,400
56th$9,320
57th$9,240
58th$9,160
59th$9,080
60th$9,000
61st$8,920
62nd$8,840
63rd$8,760
64th$8,680
65th$8,600

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP?

Defending champion Vincent Norrman is not in the field this year after opting to compete at the Scottish Open instead. The Swede defeated Nathan Kimsey in a playoff last year to secure his maiden PGA Tour title in what was then called the Barbasol Championship.

But with a new name, the ISCO Championship will still feature plenty of fascinating names and potential storylines such as Michael Thorbjornsen and Luke Clanton. Thorbjornsen finished No. 1 in the PGA Tour University standings for 2024 while Clanton is still an amateur but has competed near the top of the leaderboard in both of the past two weeks on tour.

Occasional NBC Golf analyst Kevin Kisner and YouTube sensation Wesley Bryan will be teeing it up in Kentucky, as will Joel Dahmen - another well-known name in the field this week after his appearances in both seasons of Netflix's 'Full Swing.'

Past champions of this event, Troy Merritt and Aaron Baddeley are two other players who will fancy their chances of repeating past success.

WHAT COURSE IS THE ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED AT?

The first three editions of the ISCO Championship (2015-2017) were played at the Grand National Course in Alabama before it switched to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky from 2018.

The par-72 layout is measured at around 7,328 yards and has seen a tournament record score of 26-under, achieved by Jim Herman in 2019.

