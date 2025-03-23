Ian Poulter's Son Luke Claims Maiden Collegiate Title
Luke Poulter took the individual title while representing the Florida Gators in the Schenkel Invitational
Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, has won his maiden collegiate title.
The University of Florida sophomore claimed the individual title while representing the Florida Gators in the Schenkel Invitational at Georgia’s Forest Heights Country Club.
There, he carded rounds of 67, 69 and 72 to finish eight-under for the tournament to win by one over teammate Ian Gilligan.
A post shared by Florida Gators Men's Golf (@gatorsmgolf)
A photo posted by on
That prompted his proud dad to take to social media to congratulate the 20-year-old, who returned to action earlier in the year after seven months out with a back injury.
Ian wrote: “We couldn’t be more proud of Luke for his first collegiate individual event win. This means so much to him most importantly. Having to sit out for 7 months last year with a fractured L4 was not easy. But hard work, an incredible mindset and a wonderful team of people around him to keep him focused and positive.
"This was worth waiting for and we’re opening that bottle of Champagne and we are toasting this win for you. We can’t wait to see you soon. Go get another."
We couldn’t be more proud of Luke for his first collegiate individual event win 🏆This means so much to him most importantly. Having to sit out for 7 months last year with a fractured L4 was not easy.But hard work, an incredible mindset and a wonderful team of people around… pic.twitter.com/vxZCzBLuRmMarch 23, 2025
Poulter’s victory is the latest impressive performance since his return to action following his injury, which he sustained in local qualifying for the 2024 US Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Earlier in 2025, Poulter won two qualifying events and followed that up by finishing sixth in February’s Gators Invitational as his reputation continued to grow.
It’s not just college golf where Poulter has shown he has the potential to eventually follow his dad into the professional game, either. He finished T22 when playing in the International Series England event in 2023 alongside Ian, who finished runner-up.
Last June, Ian revealed he'd love to see Luke emulate him by joining LIV Golf after he finishes his college career, saying: "I'd love nothing more than for Luke to wear the Majesticks shirt."
While that may or may not happen, Luke's latest achievement has done even more to suggest that he has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of his famous dad.
While the Poulters will be celebrating Luke's victory, it wasn't quite enough for the Florida Gators to retain its Schenkel Invitational team title, with the University of Utah edging the holders out by one to finish on 22-under.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
College Golf Star Gordon Sargent Left Out Of Vanderbilt Line-Up Months Before Taking Up PGA Tour Card
The Vanderbilt Commodores player will not compete in the Valspar Collegiate after failing to break the top 50 in 2025 so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
College Golfer Apologizes After Being Removed From TPC Sawgrass For Heckling Rory McIlroy
University of Texas golfer, Luke Potter made a comment to McIlroy during Tuesday's practice round which caused the World No.2 to take his phone
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The LIV Golfer ‘More Talented Than Rahm’ And Labelled A Future Major Champion Months Into College Career
Arizona State University men's golf associate head coach, Thomas Sutton explained why expectations surrounding two-time pro winner, David Puig are so high...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Jackson Koivun Could Follow Luke Clanton In Securing His PGA Tour Card This Week
Fresh off the back of Luke Clanton earning his card through the PGA Tour U Accelerated program, World amateur no.2, Jackson Koivun could follow suit...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
The 13th Darius Rucker Intercollegiate takes place in South Carolina - here are some of the key details about the prestigious college golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Earns PGA Tour Card
The Florida State University junior made the cut at the Cognizant Classic to confirm his playing privileges on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is The Difference Between D1 And D2 College Golf?
Coaches at Arizona State University and University of Southern California help to explain the the sliding scale from the top end of D1 college golf to D2
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Prize Money Luke Clanton Has Missed Out On
College golfer Luke Clanton has produced some incredible performances in professional events – but thanks to his amateur status, he hasn’t received prize money
By Mike Hall Published