Ian Poulter's Son Luke Claims Maiden Collegiate Title

Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, has won his maiden collegiate title.

The University of Florida sophomore claimed the individual title while representing the Florida Gators in the Schenkel Invitational at Georgia’s Forest Heights Country Club.

There, he carded rounds of 67, 69 and 72 to finish eight-under for the tournament to win by one over teammate Ian Gilligan.

That prompted his proud dad to take to social media to congratulate the 20-year-old, who returned to action earlier in the year after seven months out with a back injury.

Ian wrote: “We couldn’t be more proud of Luke for his first collegiate individual event win. This means so much to him most importantly. Having to sit out for 7 months last year with a fractured L4 was not easy. But hard work, an incredible mindset and a wonderful team of people around him to keep him focused and positive.

"This was worth waiting for and we’re opening that bottle of Champagne and we are toasting this win for you. We can’t wait to see you soon. Go get another."

Poulter’s victory is the latest impressive performance since his return to action following his injury, which he sustained in local qualifying for the 2024 US Open.

Earlier in 2025, Poulter won two qualifying events and followed that up by finishing sixth in February’s Gators Invitational as his reputation continued to grow.

It’s not just college golf where Poulter has shown he has the potential to eventually follow his dad into the professional game, either. He finished T22 when playing in the International Series England event in 2023 alongside Ian, who finished runner-up.

Last June, Ian revealed he'd love to see Luke emulate him by joining LIV Golf after he finishes his college career, saying: "I'd love nothing more than for Luke to wear the Majesticks shirt."

While that may or may not happen, Luke's latest achievement has done even more to suggest that he has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of his famous dad.

While the Poulters will be celebrating Luke's victory, it wasn't quite enough for the Florida Gators to retain its Schenkel Invitational team title, with the University of Utah edging the holders out by one to finish on 22-under.