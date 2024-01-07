Ian Poulter Caddies For Son Josh At Junior Golf Event

When it comes to golf, your junior years are arguably the best! Regular competitions, plenty of time to hone and improve your game, and the opportunity to play alongside your nearest and dearest family and friends.

Recently, at a US Kids Golf Orlando event at Dubsdread Golf Course, Mike McGee, husband to 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam, posted a picture of himself and son, Will McGee, playing at a local tournament alongside a rather familiar face.

Will, who has made a name for himself following his performances at the PNC Championship, where he teamed up with his mother, Annika, was paired alongside Josh Poulter, son of 12-time DP World Tour winner, Ian.

Taking to Twitter/X, Mike wrote: "Caddying for Will in a @USKidsGolfOrlFL tournament this morning. He’s paired with his buddy Josh. His dad is caddying too @IanJamesPoulter @uskidsgolf @CallawayGolf @GreysonClothier."

The standard of junior golf continues to get better and better and, in the case of Poulter's sons, they are set to follow in the steps of their father. Luke, Ian's eldest son, made his first professional cut on the Asian Tour back in August 2023, with the Englishman a member of the University of Florida golf team, where he picked up a collegiate title in December 2022.

Along with Luke, Josh, who was paired alongside Will at the Florida event, has been seen on his father's social media hitting shots, and also attended the PNC Championship a few years ago, where he was pictured alongside Tiger Woods' son, Charlie.

Speaking of Tiger, he is also amongst the likes of former players who have caddied for their sons, with the 15-time Major winner caddying for Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in November 2023.

Just one month later, the American would feature alongside his son for a fourth successive year at the PNC Championship, with Tiger also having his daughter, Sam, on caddying duties. The pair finished in a tie for fifth after rounds of 64 and 61.