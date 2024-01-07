Ian Poulter Caddies For Son Josh At Junior Golf Event
Poulter's son, Josh, was playing alongside Annika Sorenstam's son, Will McGee, at a US Kids Golf Orlando event
When it comes to golf, your junior years are arguably the best! Regular competitions, plenty of time to hone and improve your game, and the opportunity to play alongside your nearest and dearest family and friends.
Recently, at a US Kids Golf Orlando event at Dubsdread Golf Course, Mike McGee, husband to 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam, posted a picture of himself and son, Will McGee, playing at a local tournament alongside a rather familiar face.
Caddying for Will in a @USKidsGolfOrlFL tournament this morning. He’s paired with his buddy Josh. His dad is caddying too 😊 @IanJamesPoulter @uskidsgolf @CallawayGolf @GreysonClothier pic.twitter.com/IZ2MJ6qcuQJanuary 7, 2024
Will, who has made a name for himself following his performances at the PNC Championship, where he teamed up with his mother, Annika, was paired alongside Josh Poulter, son of 12-time DP World Tour winner, Ian.
Taking to Twitter/X, Mike wrote: "Caddying for Will in a @USKidsGolfOrlFL tournament this morning. He’s paired with his buddy Josh. His dad is caddying too @IanJamesPoulter @uskidsgolf @CallawayGolf @GreysonClothier."
The standard of junior golf continues to get better and better and, in the case of Poulter's sons, they are set to follow in the steps of their father. Luke, Ian's eldest son, made his first professional cut on the Asian Tour back in August 2023, with the Englishman a member of the University of Florida golf team, where he picked up a collegiate title in December 2022.
Along with Luke, Josh, who was paired alongside Will at the Florida event, has been seen on his father's social media hitting shots, and also attended the PNC Championship a few years ago, where he was pictured alongside Tiger Woods' son, Charlie.
Speaking of Tiger, he is also amongst the likes of former players who have caddied for their sons, with the 15-time Major winner caddying for Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in November 2023.
Just one month later, the American would feature alongside his son for a fourth successive year at the PNC Championship, with Tiger also having his daughter, Sam, on caddying duties. The pair finished in a tie for fifth after rounds of 64 and 61.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
