'I Would Win This PIP If It Was About Who Gets Yelled At In The Weirdest Ways' - Homa Gives PGA Tour Thoughts

Over the past week, the professional game of golf has seen a huge change. Not only has PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced wholesale changes to the Tour to combat the ongoing and future threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, but a number of players have been linked with the Saudi-backed series, whose fourth event gets underway at the beginning of September.

Many have given their opinions on the changing landscape and now, following a superb 62 at the Tour Championship, Max Homa has also opened up about the changes, with the American giving a detailed insight into his thoughts on the matter.

"I think the Tour is doing their best to be creative and provide like a different stream of income to the 20 guys now who are driving the revenue for the Tour," Homa stated at East Lake.

"Part of it's silly in my opinion, but also part of it's not. It makes a ton of sense if someone is out here and there's the reason -- I always use this example. I tied with Tiger Woods three years ago at Torrey Pines, and I realize we got paid the exact same amount of money and I provided zero dollars to that event and he provided, I can't even come up with a number. So you would think, man, Tiger should get a bit more.

"So I like what they're doing with that. It's a tricky thing. It's like -- it's ambiguous, but the Tour is just trying to make the Tour better and benefit the guys who are helping drive everything for the rest of us. So I think that's good."

Following that statement, the 31-year-old threw in a mix of his humour, as Homa added: "I will say this: I would win this PIP if it was about who gets yelled at in the weirdest ways possible. I could be Tiger, I think. I don't know, people seem more and more aware. I am aware myself that I'm getting a bit more popular, but I don't know.

"It would be cool for the money if I could be in the top 20, but I have always wanted to grow the game of golf whether I got paid for it or not. I love this game. I would love more kids to get involved. I'd like it to be more diversified. I think the game is in a good place, and I hope to be a part of just making it continue to go that way. I'm just going to try to use my PGA Tour status as kind of the catalyst for that."

Homa has enjoyed a fantastic 18 months, claiming three PGA Tour titles and earning a place in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings for the very first time.

Next season, one of the big differences on the PGA Tour will be its scheduling and bigger purses. What's more, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have launched a technology focussed golf league that will begin in 2024. This will consist of 15 regular season Monday night matches, with a knockout series being played after.

The duo also revealed a brand-new sports media and technology company called TMRW Sports which, alongside former Golf Channel President, Mike McCarley, plans to use technology as a way to bring golf to younger fans.

"I would say the last 30 years since Tiger came along, golf has become so much more popular," states Homa, "It's become like just -- there are common fans of golf. I think probably before it was some sickos and now we still have those and now we have common fans, so making sure it's really interesting because there's a lot going on, there's TikTok, Twitter, Instagram. There's a lot of little ways to watch spurts of things. We need to keep it interesting for the grand scheme of golf."