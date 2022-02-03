'I Want To Get Revenge On St Andrews' - Reed Reveals Motivation For 150th Open

The Open Championship returns to St Andrews in 2022 for the 150th edition of the tournament. Being played at the iconic Old Course, the world's elite will be looking to join the likes of Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as players to win the 'Claret Jug' at the 'Home of Golf'.

Like any tournament, experience will play a part in victory and, for 2018 Masters Champion, Patrick Reed, St Andrews means a bit more this time around, with the American looking: "to get a little revenge" over the links.

Reed hits his tee shot at the sixth hole during the 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the Saudi International, Reed was asked about what 2022 holds for him, being questioned on what he is most looking forward to throughout the year.

"Honestly, for me, everyone looks at the Majors as the biggest events," said Reed on Wednesday. "Besides Augusta, we always look forward to going back to the Open, especially with it being at St Andrews.

"It's a place that when I played it was blowing like 100 miles an hour and raining sideways, an umbrella didn't do anything. So I'd like to get a little revenge at that place. Just the history that goes on with golf there, it's always a treat to go back and play and really test your game.

"You look at all the other events we play throughout the year, 95 per cent of them you're playing the ball in air and trying to get it to land softly. But then, when you go to the Open, you have to play all kinds of different golf shots. You're testing yourself, hitting 7-irons from 100 yards, or vice versa, hitting 7-irons from 230. Being able to trust those things, trust those feels and play golf that way is something that I feel like is a true test."

Previously finishing in a tie for 20th at the 2015 event, the American has only registered one top-10 finish in his seven Open starts, securing a 10th place spot in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

Reed has missed three cuts at the Open Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As is the case with all Open Championships, the weather conditions will play a huge part in the outcome of the tournament. At St Andrews though, one fellow professional feels that the conditions must be at their worse if the course is to stay competitive.

Speaking before the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in mid-January, eight-time European Order of Merit winner, Colin Montgomerie, believes that the 150th Open at St Andrews in July could be the last to be staged on the historic Old Course, with the game's power hitters completely demolishing the layout.

"Can you imagine what will happen if the weather is good and there’s little wind?," he says. "It hardly bears thinking about. Bryson will stand up there and think six or seven holes on the course are driveable. The par-five fifth will be a joke, with a flick of a wedge for his second shot.

"Think about the first hole, where the burn in front of the green is 340 yards from the tee. For Bryson, that’s doable. Imagine him taking that on and driving the green? That would be the end. There’d be no way back from that."