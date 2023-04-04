'I Tried To Stay Away From All That' - Sergio Garcia On DP World Tour Arbitration
The Spaniard says he hasn't paid attention to the hearing between the DP World Tour and LIV Golf, which has potentially ended his Ryder Cup career
The DP World Tour has reportedly won its arbitration panel hearing against LIV Golf in a verdict that essentially spells the end of the road for LIV's Europeans on the DP World Tour and in the Ryder Cup.
The Times originally reported that the verdict would go the DP World Tour's way and be officially confirmed on Thursday.
If the verdict does indeed go the way The Times has reported, it would essentially mean that Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career would be over, with the all-time record points scorer likely unable to play on the DP World Tour to earn qualification points. He could still be available for a wildcard pick but due to his public fallout with Rory McIlroy, it seems hard to imagine one would come his way.
A verdict in the DP World Tour's favor could also lead to players relinquishing their DP World Tour cards and therefore taking themselves out of the running for Team Europe.
Garcia plays in The Masters this week, where he told media at Augusta National that he hasn't paid attention or been a part of the hearing.
"I haven't heard. I haven't been a part of it. I tried to stay away from all that," he said.
"I can only do what I can do, and that is to play the tournaments I can play, try to play them the best way possible, and then everything else is out of my hands. So the decisions if we can get picked or will get picked or anything like that, it's not going to come down to me.
"It's going to come down to my game and if the captain, Luke, thinks that I'm good enough. We'll see."
The Spaniard, winner of the 2017 Masters, told Spanish outlet Marca in December that some Europeans had disappointed him and shown very little class.
“Because if there are three or four who if I'm there will be looking at me badly and do not want me there ... What do I bring to the team?,” he said. “I really want to be there to be me, to be the Sergio who plays the Ryder Cup, who loves and who puts an arm over everyone's shoulder to help.
“And if then you have people there who because you have decided to go to another Tour you are no longer their friend, you are the bad one, you are the one such or that, that has disappointed me and has taught me that really those people who thought they were friends of mine are not.
“Jon [Rahm] is not one of them, but there are others who have shown very little class."
