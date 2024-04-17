'I Think 100 Is My Finishing Line' - Angela Stanford Suggests Retirement Is Close Ahead Of 98th Consecutive Major

Angela Stanford remains full of belief that she can become the first LPGA Tour player ever to reach 100 consecutive starts at a Major championship - but suggested once she does it, that could well be the end of her playing days.

The 2018 Evian Championship winner is teeing it up in her 98th straight Major at this week's Chevron Championship - with top-five results in each of the five biggest events - and will be looking to better her T3 from 2011 at Mission Hills in the process.

She turned professional in 2000 before quickly making her way onto the LPGA Tour the following season. Since then, Stanford has won a Major championship plus six regular tour titles, reached World No. 9, and banked over $12 million in career earnings.

In addition, the Forth Worth, Texas-born player has represented her country a total of eight times across the Solheim Cup and Lexus Cup - going on to be assistant captain at the 2023 Solheim Cup and retaining her role for 2024's contest.

But arguably the most impressive achievement of all is Stanford's record of consecutive Majors. Beginning at the 2002 McDonald’s LPGA Championship, she has competed in every single one since - dodging injury and bad luck in the process. For that, Stanford passed on her hearty thanks to trainer, Dan Riley.

Dan, whose father Paul worked for Chevron, was given a Chevron-funded scholarship as a child of one of its employees. And in a full-circle moment, he helped Stanford reach No. 98.

She said: "You know, it kind of seems like a dream sometimes. I feel very blessed. I haven't had -- I've had one major injury and it came at the end of 2018.

"This is where I'm going to plug my trainer. He's been with me since 2004. Actually, his father worked for Chevron forever. My trainer, Dan, was a recipient of one of the scholarships that Chevron gives to their employees' children.

"My trainer told me that I was like, no way. He's like, yeah. It's kind of cool, because without him I don't think my body would've held up. So I've been very blessed. Again, one big injury at the end of 2018, but other than that, yeah, feels like a dream sometimes."

Having gracefully passed number two on the all-time list, Cristie Kerr (92) in 2023, the part-time Golf Channel analyst shared her reaction to a question surrounding the fact that she could go down in history as holding one of the all-time unbreakable records in the sport.

Stanford replied: "You know, I thought about it. You sometimes think that you would see things once in a generation or once in a lifetime. You know, even if it wasn't me, I would still want one of our players to cross the line. Like I wouldn't care who it was. I would want an LPGA player to get to 100, because I think it is going to be a historical once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal.

"Obviously because Jack Nicklaus is the only human to ever do this. So regardless if it was me or somebody else, I hope I get there. I appreciate Chevron helping me in this step, the 98th step.

"I have my U.S. Open qualifier next week, so I've been thinking about that quite a bit. But I don't want it to stop at 98."

As Stanford mentioned, reaching 100 is far from a done deal as she must tackle US Open qualifying or hope for an exemption via the USGA to reach 99.

While 100 is certainly a key number in her story, Stanford is also perfectly aware of her age and the fact that she admitted it is becoming tougher and tougher to sufficiently recover the day after playing.

Revealing her thoughts on what the rest of her career might look like - however long or short - Stanford said: "If I can get to 100 -- I want to go to Evian and then I'll play my favorites this fall. I think that's it honestly.

"The time I've put in this off-season and getting to the point where it takes so much just to get up and play, you know, again, I've been really healthy and my body is just -- it just takes so much more to recover.

"Again, it goes back to respecting the competition and the game. If I can't give it 110%, it's time to go do something else."

And why - when a number of her competitors have retired in their 30s - is Stanford continuing to push herself to the limit? It's all about making it to 100 consecutive Majors, of course.

She said: "I had to make that decision this off-season. I loved doing TV last year. I love the people. I think I could do that for however many coming years. I would love it. I would love to still be a part of the Tour.

"But I realized it was so close. I was three -- I'm three majors away from crossing that line. I at least had to try. I got to try. I think I would regret it forever if I just said I'm good at 97.

"Again, only one human has ever done this. There has been a lot of different -- like my faith is involved in this. I've had those moments. And I wrote for a sponsor invite to Singapore and didn't get it, and I remember thinking, this isn't going to be as -- this isn't my plan. My plan isn't going to go as I thought.

"But I just had to try. I've always been the type that I'm going to give it everything I have until I'm finished. I think this is it. I think 100 is my finish line."